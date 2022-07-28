We're starting to suspect this Braidy aluminum mill won't happen

So it turns out that the company formerly known as Braidy Industries really is going to be part of a massive new aluminum rolling plant, after years of delays and inaction — and $15 million of seed money from Kentucky taxpayers.

The catch? It now looks like the mill is going to be located outside Kentucky.

Also in this week's newsletter, a county chapter of the Republican Party reprimands one of their own for supporting a gun control bill and there's more movement on anti-abortion legislation in Kentucky and Indiana — plus a look at the Kentuckiana migration patterns of bigfoots and tactical possums.

Kentucky rolled?

Indiana-based Steel Dynamics Inc. announced last week it was moving forward with plans to construct and operate a $2 billion aluminum rolling mill project in the southeastern United States, with Unity Aluminum — formerly Braidy Industries — signed on as a small minority partner.

However, the companies have determined the Ashland site Braidy first identified for the project is now too small, with Kentucky economic development officials blindsided by the news.

While Unity says Kentucky taxpayers will recoup their $15 million after the deal with Steel Dynamics closes, Gov. Andy Beshear at his press conference went ballistic on the original Braidy deal as "a con job from the start," which "is going to go down as the worst and shadiest economic development deal in Kentucky's history."

So, that doesn't sound too optimistic! Meanwhile, in case you've forgotten, Braidy's former founder is now trying to build a monorail to space.

Jessamine GOP disses McConnell on gun bill

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was the only GOP member of Kentucky's congressional delegation to vote last month for the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act ― the most significant piece of gun legislation in three decades ― and he's now receiving some local backlash for the move.

The Jessamine County Republican Party approved a resolution to censure McConnell for his his vote and "cease any and all support of him," saying the legislation violates three amendments to the Constitution and calling for him resign as GOP leader in the Senate.

McConnell was one of 15 GOP senators to breaks ranks and join Democrats voting for the bill, as the eyes in the chamber now turn to another bill needing Republican support to break a filibuster ― the Respect for Marriage Act, which would codify federal protections for same-sex marriage. Four GOP senators have indicated support for it, though McConnell declined to share his thoughts on the bill this week.

Abortion still legal in Kentuckiana, for now

Abortions remain legal in Kentucky for women with pregnancies up to 15 weeks, as a Jefferson Circuit judge again issued an injunction blocking the enforcement of two state laws that together ban nearly all abortions in the state.

Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry systematically rejected the arguments of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office, with his order finding "the fundamental right for a woman to control her own body free from government interference" outweighs the state's interest in protecting a fetus before it is viable.

This case will now continue through trial and likely appeal up to the Kentucky Supreme Court ― and very likely be impacted by the proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot this fall ― while our neighbors to the north will now address the issue in Indianapolis.

The Indiana legislature's special session to discuss Republicans' proposed ban on nearly all abortions began on Monday, with more than 1,000 protesters flooding the statehouse.

