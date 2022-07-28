Upcoming Houston Food Events: Travel to the Italian Coast, the Hatch Chile Festival and More

August in Houston is hot. The first day of the eighth month in the calendar reminds us that the dog days of summer are about to really hit their stride. For we Houstonians, however, there is more to August than potential hurricanes and record heat waves. For nearly two decades, the beginning of August signals the return of Houston Restaurant Weeks, a now five-week long citywide dining event that helps to give restaurants a boost during one of the slowest times of the year while raising funds for Houston Food Bank, an organization that provides food for underserved communities in Houston and the surrounding area.

