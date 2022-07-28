SPCA seizes 30 unhealthy dogs from Hurley home

HURLEY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Ulster County SPCA Humane Law Enforcement removed 30 small dogs from “unsanitary conditions” in a home on Dewitt Mills Road on Tuesday. A lot of them “have extreme grooming needs, with several having difficulty walking from the pelting and matting of their coats,” the agency said on Facebook. Many will also have additional medical needs with ear and dental issues, they said.

The agency is still investigating the case. Several of the dogs were being kept in cages at the Hurley property, officials said.

The owners, who have not been identified, were ticketed for animal neglect and cruelty. “The Ulster County SPCA is the only Humane Law Enforcement agency in the county. As with all of our cases, we do not share details of ongoing investigations or identifiable information to preserve the integrity of our cases,” the SPCA posted.

Donations are being accepted online for the dogs’ care. “They, and many animals like them, rely on your support to make them whole again,” continued the agency. “Helping, healing, and adopting is not just a motto for us; it is the epitome of what we do at the Ulster County SPCA.”

