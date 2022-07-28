ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Pelosi’s Taiwan trip plan apparently confirmed by US lawmakers

By Helen Davidson in Taipei
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BVgSU_0gvrj1LW00
The US said that if Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, its military would draw more forces into the Indo-Pacific.

Nancy Pelosi has invited senior lawmakers to join her on a trip to Taiwan, according to a member of the House foreign affairs committee, providing the first apparent confirmation of the widely speculated visit.

The potential visit by the US House speaker to Taiwan is at the centre of spiralling tensions involving the island, China and the US, which analysts fear are at their most dangerous point in decades.

Military activity in the region is also raising concerns, with reports of a US strike group moving through the South China Sea, and a Chinese armed drone flying east of Taiwan as the island kicked off its annual defence drills.

Texas Republican and senior member of the House foreign affairs committee, Michael McCaul, and Democrat Anna Eshoo, who is described by NBC as a close ally of Pelosi, told NBC on Wednesday they had been invited to Taiwan by Pelosi. Both declined due to a scheduling conflict.

The on-record comments from McCaul and Eshoo are the first apparent confirmation of the planned trip since it was reported last week by the Financial Times. There has been no formal confirmation from the speaker or the White House, and Taipei will not comment until there has.

Supporters of the trip say it would be a strong show of support for Taiwan, which Beijing claims is a breakaway Chinese province which must be reunified, by force if necessary. However, some have expressed concern that the timing – reported to be next month – comes at a particularly sensitive moment in domestic Chinese politics which could cause a more aggressive response from the Chinese president, Xi Jinping.

“Any member that wants to go, should. It shows political deterrence to President Xi,” McCaul told NBC. “But [Pelosi] should also pay attention to the military if it’s going to cause a blowback and escalate things.”

Beijing has made strong objections to a visit by Pelosi, who would be the highest ranked US government official since the then House speaker Newt Gingrich visited in 1997. Officials have warned of “consequences” should the visit go ahead, with some speculation there could be military activity which could escalate or cause an accident.

In recent years the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) air force has sent increasing numbers of warplanes into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ) amid a ratcheting up of “greyzone” activities designed to test Taiwan’s responsiveness and wear out its resources.

On Monday, Japan’s defence ministry reported that a Chinese armed reconnaissance drone had flown near Taiwan on a solo mission for the first time. It tracked the PLA’s TB-001 drone through the Miyako Strait, from the East China Sea into the Pacific near Taiwan. The next day, Taiwan’s president boarded a warship in the area to inspect defence drills, prompting some analysts to suggest the drone flight was a warning. Taiwan’s military exercises this week are scheduled annually and are not specifically connected to current events.

It was not clear where the drone’s journey ended, with some news outlets reporting that it circumnavigated the island. The Guardian has not confirmed the reports.

Taiwan’s ministry did not report the detection, though did report other sorties by PLA aircraft into the ADIZ’s southwest that day. Chinese state media seized on Taiwan’s silence, accusing it of failing to detect the drone, demonstrating “huge loopholes in their air defence systems”.

The tensions around a Pelosi visit and the increased activity have sparked concern that the situation could escalate, but some analysts have warned against linking military movements. “For Taiwan, China’s military threats are always there,” said Fang-yu Chen, a political science scholar at Soochow University. “I am not saying they are not threat. I mean, the threats are so frequent that we do not have to over-interpret them.”

On Wednesday, US officials said that if Pelosi went to Taiwan, the US military would increase movement of forces and assets in the Indo-Pacific. On Thursday, the South China Morning Post reported that a US strike group, led by the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, had left Singapore – where it had been conducting a port visit – in the direction of the South China Sea. It had previously been deployed to Yokosuka, Japan. The reason for its current journey was not clear, and the American representative office in Taipei declined to comment.

Comments / 59

WordsToLiveBy
5d ago

She's asking people to go with her cause she's scared to go by herself! Also, China, if she goes over there, please keep her and do what you want with her! We DON'T WANT OR NEED her back here! Thanks for your help with this issue!

Reply(2)
43
Rebecca Gowan
5d ago

Y'all go on. China may use excuse to blow that island out of water. Hope your taking own jet and paying for crew and oil yourself.

Reply(1)
18
Thomas James
3d ago

If I was one of those "senior lawmakers" (🤣) I'd let pelosi go by herself but if she does go it's going to start WW 3 so I hope and pray that she changes her mind!

Reply
5
Related
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatened ‘bloodbath’ if Japan’s Abe didn’t stop backing Taiwan – now he’s dead

Japan’s longest-serving former prime minister and prominent anti-communist Shinzo Abe remained active on the political and foreign policy scene since resigning in 2020. Before his assassination on Friday, he had continued to express support for Taiwan’s defense against a potential Chinese invasion, despite warnings from China that he could “face a bloodbath.”
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Anna Eshoo
Person
Newt Gingrich
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Michael Mccaul
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
Fox News

Taiwan residents say China’s threats against Nancy Pelosi visit are just hot air

Taiwan's residents are largely undisturbed by China's recent threats of military action should House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit the island. News of Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan leaked last week. She would be the highest-level U.S. official to visit the island since House Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997. China has warned the U.S. that it will react with "firm and resolute measures" if Pelosi goes through with the trip, but the country has made a habit of such threats for similar visits in the past.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#Us Military#South China#East China#Chinese#Republican#Democrat#Nbc#The Financial Times#The White House
102.5 The Bone

Horrifying footage appears to show Russian captors castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war

A horrific video posted online on Thursday appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by his Russian captors. While Yahoo News cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video, the footage, which was initially posted on a pro-Russian Telegram page before spreading rapidly on social media, showed what appears to be a Russian soldier or mercenary wearing a distinctive black fringed hat, mutilating a man who appears to be a captured Ukrainian soldier.
MILITARY
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Singapore
Country
China
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
White House
The Guardian

The Guardian

386K+
Followers
90K+
Post
170M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy