Pittsburgh, PA

Hot August nights on the concert calendar

By Scott Tady, Beaver County Times
 3 days ago
Billy Joel, Mötley Crüe and Metallica will rock PNC Park within a matter of four nights in August.

The August concert calendar is loaded with A-listers, from Machine Gun Kelly, to Carlos Santana to a hometown appearance by Pittsburgh's original rap star, Wiz Khalifa.

From Kid Rock to Vicki Lawrence; Twenty One Pilots to Ted Nugent, and Jason Aldean to Ohio Valley prog-rock heroes Crack The Sky, there's something for almost every musical taste.

The UPMC Events Center in Moon Township looks for a strong month with breakout R&B singer Kehlani and on-the-rise outlaw country star Cody Jinks.

Here are highlights to help you pick some shows.

PNC Park

Aug. 12: Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett.

Aug. 14: Metallica.

Sept. 16: Elton John

UPMC Events Center

Aug. 16: Kehlani

Aug. 20: Cody Jinks

Sept. 11: I Prevail; Sept. 22, Conan Gray; Oct. 14-15: Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias; Oct. 16, Bring Me The Horizon; Oct. 27: Spy Ninjas.

PPG Paints Pavilion

Aug. 2: Machine Gun Kelly

Aug. 31: Twenty One Pilots

Sept. 1, Michael Buble; Sept. 10, Ringo Starr; Sept. 24, John Mullaney; Sept. 28, Post Malone; Oct. 8, Alan Jackson; Oct. 14, Bert Kreischer; Oct. 22, Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction.

Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 2: Rob Zombie

Aug. 4: Santana

Aug. 6: Kid Rock

Aug. 10: Alice in Chains

Aug. 26: Jason Aldean

Aug. 28: Wiz Khalifa and Logic

Sept. 9: Shinedown; Sept. 10: Styx and REO Speedwagon; Sept. 21: Five Finger Death Punch.

Hartwood Acres

Aug. 7: John Pizzarelli Swing Seven

Aug. 14: Allison Russell

Aug. 21: Michael Franti and Arrested Development

Aug. 28: The Tamburitzans.

South Park

Aug. 5: Tyler Farr

Aug. 12: Cello Fury

Aug. 19: Soul Asylum

Aug. 26: Kathleen Edwards

Sept. 2: Gene The Werewolf and Paul Luc.

Jergel's Rhythm Grille

Aug. 5: Steve Moakler

Aug. 10: Fabulous Thunderbirds

Aug. 11: Phil Vassar

Aug. 20: Crack The Sky

Sept. 2, Justin Fabus; Sept. 7, Buckcherry; Sept. 11, Fozzy; Sept. 16, Here Come The Mummies; Sept. 20, Lacuna Coil; Sept. 23, Maddie & Tae; Sept. 25, Steve Kimock; Oct. 4, Ana Popovic; Oct. 9, Jack Russell's Great White; Oct. 14, Priscilla Block; Oct. 15, Toadies (sold out), Oct. 17, Michael Schenker; Oct. 19, Dead Boys; Oct. 25, The Calling; Nov. 3, Sophie B. Hawkins; Nov. 8, Fun Lovin' Criminals; Nov. 9, Black Flag; Nov. 12, Kix; Nov. 20, Winger.

Palace Theatre

Aug. 4: Scotty McCreery

Aug. 9: Ted Nugent

Sept. 9, Steven Wright; Sept. 17, Robert Cray Band; Oct. 20, Joe Satriani; Oct. 23, Josh Turner; Oct. 29 The Outlaws with Atlanta Rhythm Section; Oct. 30, Dropkick Murphys; Nov. 7, Steve Vai; Nov. 13, W.A.S.P.

Stage AE

Aug. 1: Coheed & Cambria

Aug. 5, Charli XCX

Aug. 7: Collective Soul and Switchfoot

Aug. 8: Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine

Aug. 9: A Day to Remember

Aug. 15: Dispatch and O.A.R.

Aug. 16: Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon

Aug. 18: The Kid Laroi

Aug. 20: Lauv

Aug. 22, Anthrax and Black Label Society

Aug. 23: Lany

Aug. 26: Thundercat

Aug. 30: James Bay

Sept. 2, Jake Owen; Sept. 3, The Shins; Sept. 6, Interpol and Spoon; Sept. 7, $uicide Boy$; Sept. 8, Jamey Johnson and Blackberry Smoke; Sept. 12, Jungles; Sept. 13, IDLES; Sept. 19, Zach Bryan and Charles Wesley Godwin; Sept. 20, Clutch; Sept. 21, Marcus King; Sept. 22, Goo Goo Dolls; Sept. 23, Avett Brothers; Sept. 24, Pusha T; Sept. 29, Dustin Lynch; Oct. 10, Death Cab for Cutie; Oct. 15, Women Who Rock; Oct. 21, AWOLNation; Oct. 23, In This Moment; Oct. 24, Welshly Arms; Oct. 27, Matisyahu; Nov. 3, Trampled by Turtles; Nov. 12, AFI; Nov. 16, Turnstile; Nov. 30, Amon Amarth.

Roxian Theatre

Aug. 25: Teyana Taylor; Sept. 4, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs; Sept. 8, The Mountain Goats; Sept. 14, 311; Sept. 19, Echo & The Bunnymen; Sept. 27: Gaslight Anthem; Oct. 1, Anti-Flag; Oct. 4, Me First and The Gimmie Gimmies; Oct. 8, Kenny Hoopla; Oct. 12, Giveon; Oct. 17, Airborne Toxic Event; Nov. 13, Godspeed You Black Emperor; Dec. 10, Peach Pit.

Mr. Smalls Theatre

Aug. 3: Muna

Aug. 7: The Devil Wears Prada

Aug. 16: Murder by Death

Aug. 17: Shovels & Rope

Aug. 30: James Bay

Sept. 7, Snail Mail; Sept. 15, Ezra Furman; Sept. 16: GWAR; Sept. 23-24: They Might Be Giants (sold out); Oct. 6, Violent Femmes. Oct. 15, Viagra Boys; Oct. 20, Gogol Bordello; Oct. 27, The Lone Bellow; Nov. 12, Donna The Buffalo.

Club Cafe

Aug. 6: Daniel Champagne

Aug. 21: Chris Knight and Jason Eady

Aug. 25: Steve Forbert

Sept. 12, Josh Rouse; Sept. 22, Dylan LeBlanc; Oct. 8, Jon Spencer & the HITmakers; Oct. 14, Cory Brannon; Oct. 17, Craig Finn; Nov. 5, Wheatus.

Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Sept. 1, Matt Nathanson; Sept. 11, Nick Swardson; Sept. 14, Kevin James; Sept. 19, Craig Ferguson; Sept. 28, Little Feat; Oct. 8, "In Conversation With The Sopranos"; Nov. 10, Richard Marx; Nov. 26, Dave Landau; Dec. 16, Jim Brickman.

Heinz Hall

Sept. 19: The National; Oct. 15: Kenny Vance in The Best of Doo-Wop Volume II; Nov. 12, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons; Dec. 14: Celtic Woman Christmas; Dec. 20, Marie Osmond.

Petersen Events Center

Oct. 6, The Killers with Johnny Marr; Oct. 20, Casting Crowns; Nov. 5, Billy Strings.

Benedum Center

Sept. 26-27, Chris Rock; Sept. 30: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets; Nov. 28: Disney Princess: The Concert; Dec. 13, Mannheim Steamroller; Dec. 20: Straight No Chaser.

Byham Theater

Sept. 7, Judy Collins; Sept. 23, Mike Birbiglia; Nov. 11-12: Chazz Palminteri; Nov. 13: Joanne Shaw Taylor.

Manchester Craftsmen's Guild Jazz

Sept. 24, Monty Alexander; Oct. 15, Eddie Palmieri Latin Jazz Band; Nov. 12, Django Festival All-Stars; Nov. 18-19, MCG Jazz Recording Label Celebration; Dec. 2, Mindi Abair.

Carnegie Music Hall of Oakland

Sept. 6, Crowded House; Oct. 26, "Weird Al" Yankovic; Oct. 28, Jim Jeffries.

Rivers Casino

Aug. 12-13, Tom Segura; Sept. 9., Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera and LFO; Oct. 8, Tracy Morgan.

Hollywood Casino at The Meadows

Aug. 5: Vicki Lawrence

Aug. 6: Aaron Lewis

Aug. 27: Tower of Power

Sept. 17, Sara Evans; Sept. 24, Carlos Mencia; Oct. 1, Rick Springfield; Oct. 8, En Vogue; Oct. 15, War.

Miscellaneous venues

Aug. 31, Vanessa Collier (Moondog's in Blawnox); Sept. 9, Four Chords Music Festival with Bad Religion, Jimmy Eat World and All Time Low (Wild Things Stadium, Washington, Pa.); Sept. 9, Blue Oyster Cult, (Mountain View Amphitheater, Hampton); Sept. 14, Hinder (Crafthouse in Baldwin); Sept. 20, Modern English (Crafthouse in Baldwin); Oct. 28, Squirrel Nut Zippers (Vinoski Winery, Belle Vernon.)

Scott Tady is entertainment editor at The Times and easy to reach at stady@gannett.com.

