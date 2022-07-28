Pataskala Public Library events for August 2022

Upcoming events at the Pataskala Public Library are listed below.

Tuesday, Aug. 9: Lego Club for ages 5 and up from 3-4 p.m. Join the library for an hour of free Lego play. All you need is your imagination! No registration required.

Thursday, Aug. 11: Tawodi Nature School will present Call of the Wild Youth Outdoor Survival Skills program from 10 a.m. to noon. This is a tween/teen event for ages 10-18. Registration is required. Please stop by the front desk or call the library to register.

Saturday, Aug. 13: Friends of the Pataskala Library presents Folk Singers, Andy and Judy: New England Folk from 1-3 p.m. All ages. No registration required.

Saturday, Aug. 20: The Library will be closed for the Pataskala Street Fair Parade. Items will not be due this day, but the outside book drop will be open.

Weekly Storytime programs are on a hiatus through the end of summer and will resume in mid-September.

