PayPal, Alphabet And Some Other Big Stocks Recording Gains On Wednesday

U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones jumping more than 400 points. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc PZN climbed 46.1% to close at $9.41 after the company announced it will become private at $9.60 per share. The company also reported a rise quarterly sales.

AMTD Digital Inc. HKD gained 36.2% to close at $76.69.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY rose 31.2% to settle at $21.97.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA rose 28.4% to close at $9.14 after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.

Nutriband Inc. NTRB jumped 19.9% to close at $7.83. Nutriband shares jumped over 28% on Tuesday after the company received final judgement in its favor, allowing the company to cancel 1.2 million shares outstanding.

RPC, Inc. RES climbed 18.5% to close at $7.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH shares gained 17.9% to close at $254.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 revenue guidance above analyst estimates.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. MANH climbed 17.9% to close at $137.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and raised FY22 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.

CoStar Group, Inc. CSGP rose 14.8% to close at $69.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG jumped 14.7% to close at $1,510.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. GOL surged 13.8% to close at $3.55. AerCap Holdings recently signed lease agreements with Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes for the lease of six 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter aircraft.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. NEX jumped 13% to close at $10.01 after the company better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM rose 12.7% to settle at $26.04.

ironSource Ltd. IS jumped 12.2% to close at $3.87.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL rose 12.2% to settle at $86.42 following a Wall Street Journal report suggesting Paul Singer's Elliott Management Corp has taken a stake in the company.

Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT surged 12.2% to close at $116.61 after the company reported Q2 sales results up from last year.

Shopify Inc. SHOP climbed 11.7% to close at $35.24 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.

Pinterest, Inc. PINS rose 11.3% to close at $19.20 amid overall market strength and strength in tech-related stocks.

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN jumped 11.2% to settle at $58.83 amid a rise in Bitcoin.

Unity Software Inc. U jumped 11% to settle at $37.22.

StoneCo Ltd. STNE gained 11% to settle at $9.77.

Legend Biotech Corporation LEGN gained 10.8% to close at $48.21.

CIRCOR International, Inc. CIR gained 10.8% to close at $17.00.

Wayfair Inc. W gained 10.7% to close at $49.94 amid overall market strength.

HashiCorp, Inc. HCP rose 10.6% to settle at $35.37.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. COOP gained 10.2% to settle at $44.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.

Block, Inc. SQ gained 9.6% to close at $72.76.

Alphabet Inc. GOOGL rose 7.7% to close at $113.06. Alphabet reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday. However, revenue for the company's Search and Other segment was $40.7 billion, up 13.7% year-over-year.

GOOGL rose 7.7% to close at $113.06. Alphabet reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday. However, revenue for the company’s Search and Other segment was $40.7 billion, up 13.7% year-over-year. Microsoft Corporation MSFT rose 6.7% to settle at $268.74. Microsoft reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. However, the company issued an upbeat sales outlook for the fiscal year.