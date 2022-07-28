ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Help clean up Fountain Creek on the west side of Colorado Springs Saturday

By Kasia Kerridge
KKTV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kktv.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

Portion of Nevada Avenue closed in downtown Colorado Springs starting Aug. 1

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A section of road in downtown Colorado Springs will closed starting Monday so utility crews can make some upgrades. The closure is on southbound Nevada between Pikes Peak Avenue and Colorado Avenue and will be in place for up to two weeks. The roadway is closed to pedestrians too, not just vehicles. Northbound Nevada remains open.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Townhome project proposed in west Colorado Springs has neighbors concerned

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Yet another confrontation involving city officials, developers and neighbors could be approaching on Wheeler Avenue, just south of Old Colorado City. City of Colorado Springs The city's planning office has notified neighbors of a proposal to build 138 townhomes on a vacant parcel, and a sign announcing the project is The post Townhome project proposed in west Colorado Springs has neighbors concerned appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Help a Colorado girl get a specialized bike through a new Quick Quack Car Wash fundraiser in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - The public is invited to a fundraiser in Fountain to help get a Colorado girl a specialized bike. Klohe was born with Congenital Cytomegalovirus, resulting in Cerebral Palsy and Epilepsy. Klohe has never been able to ride a bike herself, but thanks to new adaptive technology Klohe tried out at The Arc Pikes Peak Region, there’s a specialized bicycle that is perfect for her!
FOUNTAIN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Society
Fountain, CO
Society
City
Fountain, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
Fountain, CO
Government
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
KRDO

The Pueblo County Coroner Office is getting a new building

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner's Office (PCC) announced that the Board of County Commissioners approved a motion to acquire a property at 1300 N. Santa Fe Ave. The PCC says that the building will be used as a new Pueblo County Coroner's Office. This will allow the...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#West Side#Volunteers#Homelessness#Occ Trash Fairies
KKTV

Good Samaritan assists victim following stabbing in central Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A good Samaritan may have saved a stabbing victim’s life. The Samaritan tells 11 News he was out by his car late in the 2000 block of Lelaray Street Saturday night when he saw a man running his way yelling for help. According to the citizen, the man said someone was trying to kill him, and the citizen caught a glimpse of another person coming their way. He told 11 News he put the victim in his vehicle, called 911, and met police a few blocks away at Palmer Park Boulevard and Union.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspect at large after stabbing in east Colorado Springs Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person was stabbed in the area of 2000 Lelaray Street on the east side of the city just before 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. The victim was moved from the area of the assault to a safer location by a Good Samaritan, then taken The post Suspect at large after stabbing in east Colorado Springs Saturday night appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Record

Colorado State Patrol: 3-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle driven by mother

A 3-year-old girl died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle driven by her mother in Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado State Patrol. In a press release, CSP stated authorities were notified of a pedestrian injury crash at 9:04 a.m. Sunday in the driveway of a home near the Fontaine Boulevard and Lamprey Drive intersection in unincorporated El Paso County.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
KKTV

Man suspected of kidnapping a child in the Colorado Springs area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing serious charges, including kidnapping, after a child was reported missing in the El Paso County area. 11 News is choosing to not report the name or the exact age of the child, but the boy was younger than 10. According to Fountain Police, investigators started looking into a missing child on Saturday. Detectives learned through several interviews the boy had been seen alone at different homeless camps and businesses in El Paso County days before the investigation started. Saturday afternoon, police learned the boy was with 28-year-old Kristopher Lockit.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WANTED: Suspect caught on camera stealing from a Colorado City business

COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are asking for help with identifying a person caught on camera stealing from a business in Colorado City. The burglary happened at the Fastbreak along Highway 165 Monday morning. The sheriff’s office is reporting the suspect broke a window, entered the store and took several items.
COLORADO CITY, CO
FOX21News.com

New grocery store to open in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new King Soopers Marketplace is in development in northeast Colorado Springs. The store, which will have a fuel center, will be located on the southwest corner of Northgate Boulevard and Highway 83. Tammy Dolbow, a Black Forest resident, is excited for the new King Soopers.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Shelter in Colorado Springs that helps displaced families shuts down

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After housing hundreds of displaced families throughout Colorado Springs, a shelter on the southwest side of the city is set to shut down. The New Promise Famly Shelter opened in 2020, helping families with children under the age of 18. However, Saturday, July 30, 2022, will be the last day The post Shelter in Colorado Springs that helps displaced families shuts down appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

A community still looking for answers after death of teenager

KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Saturday (Recurring) Family of deceased Pueblo teen Haley Perkins held a memorial for her today. 1 Person seriously injured in shooting outside Colorado Springs bar. Updated: 10 hours ago. Shooting near Southeast side of Pikes Peak and Academy. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. While her...
PUEBLO, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy