ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roberto Firmino

Predicted Lineup: Liverpool v Manchester City | Community Shield | What Clues Did Klopp Give Us During RB Salzburg Defeat?

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QZ9xH_0gvrge1l00

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appeared to give a big hint as to what his starting lineup will be for the Community Shield against Manchester City on Saturday in the midweek pre-season friendly defeat to RB Salzburg.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appeared to give a big hint as to what his starting lineup will be for the Community Shield against Manchester City on Saturday in the midweek pre-season friendly defeat to RB Salzburg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=160Awd_0gvrge1l00

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

The 55-year-old made a raft of changes to the team that started against RB Leipzig last week and appeared to hold some of his elite players back for the final 30 minutes in Austria.

In goal, Klopp will have to decide whether to throw Alisson Becker straight back into action or stick with Adrian who has performed well so far in pre-season.

At the back, the decision appears to be between Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate to partner Virgil van Dijk with the retired Cameroon international looking likely to get the nod based on Wednesday's action.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Skipper Jordan Henderson looked sharp in midfield alongside Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara though Naby Keita also staked a claim for a starting place.

Up front, it seems certain that Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz will start in the wide positions with a straight choice between Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino for the central striking role.

Again, with the Brazilian being on the pitch at the end of the defeat against Salzburg, he may well just get the nod.

Predicted XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City#Rb Salzburg#Rb Leipzig#Soccer#Premier League#Sports#Imago Gepa#Brazilian
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy