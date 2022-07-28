ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A man was fatally stabbed last year in Milford storage unit. Where does case stand?

By Norman Miller, The Milford Daily News
The Milford Daily News
 3 days ago

MILFORD — A local man accused of fatally stabbing another man inside a storage unit on Beach Street remains held without bail, nearly a year after the incident.

Christopher Tetreault , 29, is accused of stabbing to death Paul Weaver, 54, of Milford, in a storage unit at 15 Beach St.

More: Why is Christopher Tetreault a suspect in last week’s Milford murder? Here's what we know

Weaver's body was found in an "advanced" stage of decomposition on Aug. 17, authorities said.

Tetreault was in Worcester Superior Court last Thursday for a status hearing. The case was continued until Aug. 19 for another status hearing.

Authorities say Weaver was living in the Beach Street storage unit. He died of multiple stab wounds, authorities said.

More: In wake of fatal stabbing, Milford demands that nobody live in storage units

According to an affidavit filed in Milford District Court, another man who lived in the storage facility told police that Tetreault took a knife from the man's storage unit and told him he was going to find Weaver.

“(The witness) stated that Tetreault later returned to (the witness’) unit, described to have a lot of sweat on his face, and stated to (the witness) that he didn’t need to worry about Paul anymore,” according to the affidavit.

The man told police that Tetreault told him he had stabbed Weaver in the neck and face, according to the affidavit.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive.

After the slaying, authorities say Tetreault fled to Virginia.

When police contacted him, Tetreault denied being in Massachusetts at the time of the slaying, authorities said. But they said Tetreault's phone "pinged" in Milford at a time the death would have occurred.

Authorities arrested Tetreault on Aug. 24 in Virginia. He was returned to Massachusetts the following month.

Tetreault is charged with murder and larceny from a building. He has been held without bail since his arrest.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on The Milford Daily News: A man was fatally stabbed last year in Milford storage unit. Where does case stand?

