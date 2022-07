Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: At approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, a call for a reinforced structure fire was reported on 31st Street in the city of Bakersfield.

The structure was unoccupied and there were no injuries reported. Bakersfield Fire Department was on scene along with Bakersfield Police Department handling traffic control.

No further details are available.

