ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Holy Family University Announces 2022-2023 Art Gallery Exhibition Schedule

By John Fey
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=134cW4_0gvreXry00
Image via Holy Family University.

he schedule includes a group exhibition by the Women’s Caucus for Art Philadelphia and an exhibition of student work as well as solo exhibitions by nationally-recognized and acclaimed artists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IgMFv_0gvreXry00

Holy Family University has announced the 2022-2023 exhibitions that will be presented at the University’s Art Gallery. The Holy Family University Art Gallery is located in the lower level of the Education and Technology Center on the University’s Northeast Philadelphia campus (9801 Frankford Avenue).

The schedule includes a group exhibition by the Women’s Caucus for Art Philadelphia and an exhibition of student work as well as solo exhibitions by nationally-recognized and acclaimed artists.

“We are incredibly pleased to announce our 2022-23 Art Gallery Exhibition Schedule,” said Pamela Flynn, professor of art and Fine Arts coordinator at Holy Family University’s School of Arts & Sciences. “The artists are diverse and have work that is thoughtful and timely.”

2022-2023 Holy Family University Art Gallery Exhibition Schedule

Exhibit: Sept. 13-Oct. 13

Reception Event: Sept. 21 at 12 PM

Holy Family University Art Gallery

Education and Technology Center (Lower Level)

Exhibit: Oct. 19 – Nov. 16

Reception Event: Oct. 26 at 12 PM

Holy Family University Art Gallery

Education and Technology Center (Lower Level)

Exhibit: Nov. 22 – Dec. 13

Reception Event: Nov. 30 at 12 PM

Holy Family University Art Gallery

Education and Technology Center (Lower Level)

Exhibit: Jan. 18 – Feb. 15

Reception Event: Jan. 25 at 12 PM

Holy Family University Art Gallery

Education and Technology Center (Lower Level)

Exhibit: Feb. 21 – March 27

Reception Event: March 22 at 12 PM

Holy Family University Art Gallery

Education and Technology Center (Lower Level)

Student Exhibits

April

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Education
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibitions#Fine Art#College#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
767K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy