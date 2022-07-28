Holy Family University Announces 2022-2023 Art Gallery Exhibition Schedule

Image via Holy Family University.

Holy Family University has announced the 2022-2023 exhibitions that will be presented at the University’s Art Gallery. The Holy Family University Art Gallery is located in the lower level of the Education and Technology Center on the University’s Northeast Philadelphia campus (9801 Frankford Avenue).

The schedule includes a group exhibition by the Women’s Caucus for Art Philadelphia and an exhibition of student work as well as solo exhibitions by nationally-recognized and acclaimed artists.

“We are incredibly pleased to announce our 2022-23 Art Gallery Exhibition Schedule,” said Pamela Flynn, professor of art and Fine Arts coordinator at Holy Family University’s School of Arts & Sciences. “The artists are diverse and have work that is thoughtful and timely.”

2022-2023 Holy Family University Art Gallery Exhibition Schedule

Exhibit: Sept. 13-Oct. 13

Reception Event: Sept. 21 at 12 PM

Exhibit: Oct. 19 – Nov. 16

Reception Event: Oct. 26 at 12 PM

Exhibit: Nov. 22 – Dec. 13

Reception Event: Nov. 30 at 12 PM

Exhibit: Jan. 18 – Feb. 15

Reception Event: Jan. 25 at 12 PM

Exhibit: Feb. 21 – March 27

Reception Event: March 22 at 12 PM

Student Exhibits

April