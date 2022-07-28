National Night Out in Bucks County to Be Held on Tuesday

Image via iStock.

Several townships and boroughs in Bucks County will be hosting the annual National Night Out on Aug. 2, where locals can enjoy fun activities and community fun. Ella Castronuovo wrote about the upcoming events in the Bucks County Courier Times.

The event, which is organized by local law enformcent agencies, will be held in Bensalem, Middletown, Quakertown, Richland, Buckingham, Solebury, Morrisville, Bristol Borough, Falls Township, Bristol Township and Doylestown Township.

Attendees of the events can expect food trucks, moon bounces, DJs, and games at each location. Events will vary depending on the township or borough, but a night of community fun is guaranteed.

Joe Moor, the new Police Chief of Bristol Township, talked about the purpose of the county-wide events.

“What I’m trying to achieve is good community relations with the citizens of Bristol Borough and a positive interaction with the children of the borough,” he said.

Solebury Police Sgt. Kevin Edwards also talked about the importance of events like these.

“I think it’s important that the community actually comes out and gets to know the officers outside of you when they have a problem.”

Families can come to any of the events on Aug. 2 to interact with their communites and enjoy the fun activities planned for the evening.

Read more about the National Night Out at the Bucks County Courier Times.