ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

National Night Out in Bucks County to Be Held on Tuesday

By John Fey
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JOpfM_0gvreRZc00
Image via iStock.

Several townships and boroughs in Bucks County will be hosting the annual National Night Out on Aug. 2, where locals can enjoy fun activities and community fun. Ella Castronuovo wrote about the upcoming events in the Bucks County Courier Times.

The event, which is organized by local law enformcent agencies, will be held in Bensalem, Middletown, Quakertown, Richland, Buckingham, Solebury, Morrisville, Bristol Borough, Falls Township, Bristol Township and Doylestown Township.

Attendees of the events can expect food trucks, moon bounces, DJs, and games at each location. Events will vary depending on the township or borough, but a night of community fun is guaranteed.

Joe Moor, the new Police Chief of Bristol Township, talked about the purpose of the county-wide events.

“What I’m trying to achieve is good community relations with the citizens of Bristol Borough and a positive interaction with the children of the borough,” he said.

Solebury Police Sgt. Kevin Edwards also talked about the importance of events like these.

“I think it’s important that the community actually comes out and gets to know the officers outside of you when they have a problem.”

Families can come to any of the events on Aug. 2 to interact with their communites and enjoy the fun activities planned for the evening.

Read more about the National Night Out at the Bucks County Courier Times.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buckingham Township, PA
City
Quakertown, PA
City
Falls Township, PA
Bucks County, PA
Government
City
Richland, PA
City
Solebury Township, PA
City
Middletown, PA
City
Morrisville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Bensalem Township, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Night Out#Castronuovo#Bristol Borough
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
767K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy