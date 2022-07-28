ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

General Recreation: Young Woman’s Project Made Playground More Accessible

By David Bjorkgren
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P4jfd_0gvreQgt00
Image via General Recreation, Inc.

Maria Ciao earned a Girl Scout Humanitarian Award and the Girl Scout’s Gold Award for working to install accessible play equipment at North Park’s Flagstaff Grove playground in Allegheny County.

She was helped in her effort by General Recreation, Inc. of Newtown Square.

General Recreation doesn’t usually have an opportunity to work with young people passionate about a project so General Rec’s Curtis Bischof jumped at the chance, working closely with Maria and her family.

Maria Ciao felt the Flagstaff Grove playground could use some sensory elements and wooden bench upgrades.

She had worked with young people with autism at Glade Run Lutheran Services and knew how valuable playground accessibility could be.

Maria grew to understand the sensory challenges people with autism faced and how enriching differing cultural and outdoor activities were for them.

She drew on her past visit to a large sensory playground as inspiration for the new accessible play components at Flagstaff Grove.

She led fundraising and learned how to work with the various entities needed to make the playground improvements a reality.

During her fundraising effort, Maria connected with the Autism Society of Pittsburgh, who donated $5,000, and received additional funds from her church’s local council of the Knights of Columbus, as well as friends and family.

The family of Maria Ciao described Bischof as “phenomenal in his support.”

“He was instrumental with input, labor and time throughout the process. We couldn’t have done it without him,” recalls Gary Ciao, Maria’s father. “He helped us zero in on several cost-effective, high-caliber and long-lasting products.”

Added to the park were three Landscape Structures’ “Learning Wall” sensory play panels–Bongo Reach, Chimes, and Gear Panels, as well as durable, bright red and blue ANOVA benches and a trash can.

Bischof, with more than 25 years of experience leading community-build playground projects, managed the installation and guided the volunteers.

About General Recreation

General Recreation Inc. serves Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, and has helped hundreds of community leaders and organizations build playgrounds that are safe, aesthetically pleasing and made to last.

General Recreation project are supported by expert and trusted services, including site evaluation, playground design, installation and community build services.

Whether your playground will consist of outdoor playground at a pre-school or a large community playground, experienced commercial playground experts will help you every step of the way.

Find out more about the work of General Recreation.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
Allegheny County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Columbus, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Lifestyle
City
Newtown Square, PA
City
Newtown, PA
County
Allegheny County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playgrounds#Rec#Volunteers#General Recreation Inc#The Knights Of Columbus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Relationships
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
767K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy