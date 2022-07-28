ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

SEPTA’s $4 Billion Plan to Make Its Stations A.D.A. Accessible May Get a Boost

By Ken Knickerbocker
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JhKXY_0gvreOAf00
Image via iStock.

A new Department of Transportation program could provide a boost to the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority’s plans to make its stations A.D.A. accessible, writes Stephanie Lai for The New York Times.

The program that launched earlier this week allows cities to apply for federal funding to improve the accessibility of their public transit stations for disabled people. The program puts aside $1.75 billion to update stations that currently do not comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act.

According to Kelly Greene, a spokeswoman for SEPTA, renovating older statins in the Philadelphia area will cost about $4 billion. The transit authority has already created a schedule to start updating its stations to be A.D.A. accessible. Some of the already scheduled projects could receive funding from this new program.

Jinny Kim, the director of the Disability Rights Program at Legal Aid, emphasized the importance of the new program, as it would help prioritize accessibility even when transit systems have had to deal with pandemic-related lower rider fares.

“People with disabilities can continue to ride transit because they do depend on it,” she said. “When public transit systems are inaccessible, they just can’t access society.”

Read more about SEPTA and the Department of Transportation’s program that allows cities to apply for federal funding to make public transit stations more accessible to disabled people in The New York Times.

__________

Comments / 0

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Pa. Uses a Fine Approach — Meaning Both Workable and Costly — to Tamp Down Lanternfly Infestation

Vehicles without permits to transport certain items in and out of SPF-restricted geographies in Pa. now face a fine.Image via iStock. State officials have enacted fines for businesses and organizations that do not adhere to quarantine rules in 34 counties to help mitigate the spread of the spotted lanternfly (SLF), writes Brian X. McCrone for NBC10.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
771K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy