Balancing Studies, Varsity Sports Leads 22 Harcum Student-Athletes to Receive NJCAA Academic Awards

Image via Harcum College.

The National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) has recognized 22 Harcum College players with All-Academic Student-Athlete Awards in 2022 for earning top-tier GPAs while also playing a varsity sport.

Harcum student-athletes across five Men’s and Women’s varsity sports were recognized in the following categories: NJCAA athletes with a perfect 4.00 GPA received a First Team All-Academic Award. Athletes with a near-perfect 3.80-3.99 GPA were named to the All-Academic Second Team. Athletes with a 3.60-3.79 GPA were recognized on the All-Academic Third team.

Two Harcum athletes finished with a GPA of 4.00: Katelyn Yurkovich (Women’s Soccer) from Middletown, Del. and Beau Landau (Men’s Soccer) from Kent, England.

Eight Harcum athletes finished with a GPA of 3.80-3.99: Louis Bleechmore (Men’s Basketball) from Sydney, Australia; Luke Charles (Men’s Soccer) from California, Trinidad & Tobago; Samantha Lachette (Volleyball) from Aldan, Pa; Leandro Louro da Silva, ( Men’s Soccer) from Hamburg, Germany; Tobias Chileff (Men’s Soccer) from Conchilla, Uruguay; Pedro Menezes (Men’s Soccer) from Portugal; Michel-Paul Weber (Men’s Soccer) from Germany; and Kayla Williams (Women’s Basketball) from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Twelve Harcum athletes finished with a GPA of 3.60-3.79: Anyang Atem (Men’s Basketball) from Wunrok, South Sudan; Peta-gay Dixon (Women’s Soccer) from Freeman’s Hall, Jamaica; Anna Panella (Women’s Soccer) from Barcelona, Spain; Santiago Rodriguez (Men’s Soccer) from Mercedes Uruguay; Ned Lewis (Men’s Soccer) from Sevenoaks, England; Santiago Linares (Men’s Soccer) from Lima, Peru; Finlay O’Shea (Men’s Soccer) from Kent, England; Daniel Robolledo (Men’s Soccer) from Cali, Colombia; Abdul Shanunu (Men’s Basketball) from Accra, Ghana; George Stephenson (Men’s Soccer) from London, England; Khayden Stewart (Men’s Basketball) from Durham, Ontario, Canada; and Rhys Williams (Men’s Soccer) from Reading, England.

This year, Harcum also boasted two All-American Athletic Team award winners. Mohamed Wague (D-I Men’s Basketball) from Bamako, Mali, earned First Team honors and Tre Dinkins (D-I Men’s Basketball) from Chester, Pa., earned Third Team honors.

“We are extremely proud of these students, who have demonstrated skill at balancing their studies together with playing varsity sports,” said Athletics Director and Head Men’s Head Basketball Coach Drew Kelly. “We appreciate that the NJCAA values our student-athletes with these awards.”