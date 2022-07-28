Coroner identifies Louisville man shot, killed in Beechmont neighborhood

www.whas11.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating after man shot in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in a possible domestic altercation in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday evening. LMPD Officer Elizabeth Ruoff said officers responded to the shooting near Hemlock Street and Woodland Avenue around 6:30 p.m. The man, whose age is...
wdrb.com
Man arrested in connection to double shooting in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --A man accused of shooting two people on East Kentucky Street, leaving one dead and one hurt, is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. Jaaron McAtee is facing murder and attempted murder charges for Friday's shooting in Old Louisville near Interstate 65. According to court records,...
wdrb.com
Police say Louisville man driving stolen vehicle crashed into Okolona home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Louisville man is in custody after he crashed a stolen car into a home over the weekend. It happened just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Springview Drive, near Preston Highway in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police said they were investigating recent incidents...
wdrb.com
Family hit by car in downtown Louisville to be discharged soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family that was hit by a car in downtown Louisville is scheduled to be discharged in a few weeks, according to a member of the family. Ava Jones and her mother Amy have been undergoing rehab at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute after they were hit by driver Michael Hurley, 33, who was high on hydrocodone, in downtown Louisville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
FOUND: LMPD says missing 26-year-old man has been located and returned home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 26-year-old man last seen in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. According to a news release, Troy Shelton has been missing since Monday morning. Police say he told family members that he was going...
Wave 3
Death investigation underway as Louisville woman found dead in southern Indiana
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Scott County officials confirmed a death investigation is ongoing after a Louisville woman was found dead in Scottsburg on Sunday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found.
WLKY.com
Oldham County police: 62-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Officials are investigating a motorcycle crash in Oldham County that left a man dead. Just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oldham County emergency services, police, fire, and EMS responded to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck pulling a trailer.
Jury: Louisville SWAT members not entitled to pay for ‘on-call’ time
SWAT team members argued the limitations on what they could do while on call forced them to miss social functions, vacations and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
Robbery in West Buechel leads to police chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to Louisville Metro Police Department, a robbery in West Beuchel led to a police chase. Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, LMPD's Sixth Division responded to a call to assist West Buechel Police on a business robbery at the GameStop in the 3600 block of Mall Road.
Several Louisville first responders honored for acts of heroism
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Seven Louisville-area first responders have been honored for their bravery and heroism. Senator Rand Paul placed the first responders in the Congressional Record, recognizing their service in Louisville. Metro Police Officers Clayton Kelly, James Ashley and Connor Maloney were among those honored for pulling two people...
wdrb.com
Louisville police say man shot in Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot in Buechel neighborhood on Saturday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said a man arrived at Baptist East Hospital in St. Matthews around 6:45 p.m. Police say the shooting occurred in the 2200 block of Hikes Lane. Mitchell...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman identified in fatal shooting near Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was killed in a shooting near Old Louisville on Friday. Torie Myers, 48, died at the scene of the shooting. It happened around 6:30 a.m. at South Brook and East Kentucky streets, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police. Officers were sent on reports of a double shooting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Woman says she was pepper sprayed while hiking in Cherokee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A masked man wielding pepper spray and a taser was at Cherokee Park over the weekend. Louisville Metro Police confirmed it received reports of this happening over the weekend. According to police, the man approached at least three people — men and women — on trails...
k105.com
Third Elizabethtown man arrested in killing of elderly Hart Co. man
A third person has been arrested in connection to the murder of a Hart County man on Friday. On Sunday night, Kentucky State Police arrested 65-year-old Dale Edward Hodge, of Elizabethtown, and charged him with complicity to commit murder in the shooting death of 78-year-old Robert W. Myers. The murder...
953wiki.com
Body Found in Rural Scott County
Scott County Sheriff's Deputies are Conducting a Death Investigation. Scott County-On 7-31-2022, Scott County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a location on County Line Road in Southern Scott County in reference to a deceased female. Upon arrival, Deputies located the deceased, later identified as Ashley Deaton-Hedge, 34 of Louisville, KY. Detective Lieutenant John Hartman and Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Shofner of the Sheriff's Office responded to the location and are conducting the death investigation. Assistance at the scene was provided by Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Sergeant Merritt Toomey. The next of kin of the deceased has been notified. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
Wave 3
Man arrested after police pursuit that ended at JCPS bus compound
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after a police pursuit that ended at the JCPS bus compound Sunday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the 6th Division responded to assist the West Buechel Police Department on a robbery call at the Game Stop on the 3600 block of Mall Road. Officers got information about the suspect vehicle and located it on Shepherdsville Road.
WHAS 11
LMPD: Deadly shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a shooting in Old Louisville leaves one person dead and another critically injured Friday. Police said officers responded to the call around 6:30 a.m. Friday at S. Brook Street and E. Kentucky Street. When officers arrived, police said...
'It's just said. It's not fair.' Break-ins reported at downtown businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Downtown Louisville was once known as the safest area in Louisville, but recently it has been riddled with a series of crimes. The area has seen several break-ins, and on Friday afternoon, USPS said a postal worker was held at knifepoint. Goodwood Brewery experienced a break-in...
One woman dead after fatal shooting in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition at UofL Hospital after they were shot in a car in Old Louisville Friday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a call of a shooting at the corner of S. Brook St. and E. Kentucky St. at about 6:30 a.m. Friday morning.
wpsdlocal6.com
Four Charged During Methamphetamine Investigation
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. The investigation began when detectives obtained a search warrant for a Paducah apartment located at 624 N 34th Street in Paducah. On Friday evening detectives executed the search warrant. During the search warrant service detectives located Brittany Villa inside the apartment. During a search of the apartment detectives located and seized over 400 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, scales, smoking pipes, more than $3,000 in suspected drug monies and approximately $50,000 in fake money.
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0