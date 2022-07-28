BUCKSCO Today Announces Local Journalist John Fey As New Editor

Image via iStock.

John Fey knows Bucks County so well. It is an incredible place to live and enjoy life, so he is very excited to continue telling the stories of the people and places that make it such a unique area.

American Community Journals (ACJ), the parent company of BUCKSCO Today, VISTA Today, MONTCO Today, and DELCO Today, has announced that BUCKSCO Today will now be overseen by local journalist John Fey.

Fey joined ACJ in July. Before this, he was a Local Editor for Patch.com, where he covered news in the areas of Northampton Township, Yardley, Bensalem, Warminster, and Levittown. Fey also worked as a freelance Reporter and Photographer for LevittownNow.com and NewtownPA.com before this.

Bucks County has been the place he called home for a very long time. Originally moving to Newtown with his family in 2000, Fey lived in the area for almost 22 years. A student in the Council Rock School District from elementary through high school, he continued his education at the nearby Bucks County Community College. It was there that he got my start in journalism, writing and editing for the student newspaper, The Centurion.

His education continued into Temple University, where he graduated with a degree in journalism from the Klein College of Media and Communication.

When he’s not covering news in the Bucks County area, you can find Fey reading a good book, writing fiction stories, playing sports with friends and family, and listening to his vast record collection.

Fey knows Bucks County so well. It is an incredible place to live and enjoy life, so he is very excited to continue telling the stories of the people and places that make it such a unique area.