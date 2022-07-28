Tulsa building damaged in early morning fire

TULSA, Okla. — A two-story building was damaged early Thursday after a large fire broke out.

Firefighters responded to the building near Admiral and I-244 just before 3 a.m.

Flames could be seen shooting through the windows when firefighters arrived.

The 6,000 square foot building was a vacant building but there were initial reports of a elderly man with dogs but no one was found, TFD District Chief Jason Gilkison said.

The front half of the second floor collapsed as firefighters were working to put out the fire.

“We’ve got structural issues,” Gilkison said. “Large holes in the floors, the roof is sagging about two feet, exterior walls are cracking and starting to bulge, we’re just staying a safe distance and knocking down what fire flares up on us.”

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

