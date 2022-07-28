Programming languages: Rust just got a big boost from Facebook's Meta

www.zdnet.com
Related
ZDNet
DeepMind's Perceiver AR: a step toward more AI efficiency
One of the alarming aspects of the incredibly popular deep learning segment of artificial intelligence is the ever-larger size of the programs. Experts in the field say computing tasks are destined to get bigger and biggest because scale matters. Such bigger and bigger programs are resource hogs, and that is...
ZDNet
Linus Torvalds says he's been waiting a 'loong time' for this Linux laptop option
Linus Torvalds has announced Linux 5.19, and this time released a version of Linux from an Arm-based Apple MacBook running Asahi Linux. Torvalds says Linux 5.19 contains "nothing really interesting" and a "lot of random stuff". The most interesting thing about the release, according to Torvalds, is the fact he...
Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos Unite To 'Change The Course' Of Neurological Disorder Impacting 6.5 Million Americans
It’s a well-known fact that Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates, through his Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is working toward eliminating infectious diseases and eradicating poverty in developing and under-developed countries. Gates took to Twitter this week to share details of another disease he is working to address.
ZDNet
Nintendo Switch OLED Model review: The one to beat
The Nintendo Switch OLED Model features a much-needed upgrade on the screen, but the other features it offers don't necessarily set it too much farther ahead of the prior previous generations of the Switch -- at least for a casual gamer. For avid Nintendo Switch players, this unit contains storage, display, and kickstand upgrades which make it a great purchase.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
As worldwide tablet shipments grow, Chromebooks face a different reality
When the world went online because of the pandemic, tablet and Chromebook makers saw a boost in demand due to virtual schooling and work. Now that the pandemic is in the rearview mirror for many, the demand for tablets and Chromebooks is affected by the aftermath. Tablet shipments experienced 0.15%...
ZDNet
Brazil's Nubank amasses 1 million crypto customers in less than a month
Brazilian challenger bank Nubank has reached 1 million cryptocurrency customers in Brazil in less than a month since the launch of its crypto offering at the end of June. The milestone was reached three weeks after the neobank started to offer Bitcoin and Ethereum, the most popular cryptocurrencies, to its entire base of 60 million users.
ZDNet
Blackview Tab 12: You can buy 4 of these impressive Android tablets for the price of the iPad Air
OK, let me level with you. Android tablets had completely fallen off my radar over the past few years, so much so that I'd honestly forgotten that they existed. Such is the power of Apple's iPad marketing machine. But they do exist. And they can be really good. Take the...
ZDNet
The best Apple student deals for back-to-school
For students and instructors alike, Apple products can help a student thrive in the classroom, but with prices running high -- and with Apple notorious for rarely hosting sales -- it can be hard to find a good deal. However, now is the time when Apple slashes prices for students and instructors alike, and you can get some great back-to-school Apple deals specifically for students.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
Replace phone stand, chargers, and cables with a wireless docking station for $36
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Whether you're a digital nomad with limited space in your bags or working from home with limited space on your desk, one thing is certain; there is no longer any need to put up with the annoying clutter of charging cables. Now you can enjoy the convenience of wirelessly charging three devices simultaneously with the Charge & Fold 3-in-1 Docking Station.
ZDNet
Take stunning aerial footage with this drone for under $90
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Commercial drone technology has come a long way in the last few years, and that's good news for photographers and tech enthusiasts alike. The even better news is that some of the best drones are finally getting affordable for the average buyer. Case in point: This Ninja Dragons Blade X 4K Dual Camera Drone, which just dropped more than $100 off the list price.
Comments / 0