Audubon County Supervisors approve IT Director Vacation Policy: Discuss Department Head Cellphone Policy

(Audubon) On Tuesday, the Audubon County Board of Supervisors approved a revised vacation allowance for the new IT Director, Brennan Schulte.

Supervisor Chairman Doug Sorensen, says currently, a new hire is allowed one week of vacation the first year. Sorensen says one week does not bode well for experienced candidates. He says the board voted to allow Schulte two weeks-vacation during his first year. “Given the one week of vacation the first year, makes it hard to recruit a candidate with experience,” said Sorensen. “We did allow the new IT Director Brennan Schulte two weeks’ vacation because he does come to the County with four years of experience.”

Sorensen says the board discussed the current cellphone allocation policy for department heads. He says other counties are taking advantage of a government program. Currently, the county is reimbursing employees $50.00 per month for those individuals using their cellphones for county business. Sorensen said board members are considering rolling all the cellphones into one plan to capture a less expensive government rate.

The supervisors did not take any action on changing the cellphone allowance.