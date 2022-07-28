Pain From 'Britain's Most Toxic Fish' Sting Compared To Childbirth

www.ladbible.com
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
Man Left With Shredded Leg After Horror 'Shark Attack' As Beach-Goers Warned To Flee Shallow Waters
A man was left with his leg ‘shredded’ following a suspected shark attack at a beach in Florida. You can see footage of sharks spotted at a nearby Florida beach here:. Beachgoer Robert Alexander said he heard people screaming while off the popular coastline in Jacksonville, Florida, US, on 30 July and claims to have spotted the shadow of a 7ft-long ‘shark-like figure’ in the water.
McDonald's Explains Decision To Ban U18s After 5pm
A McDonald's branch has explained its decision to ban under-18s from entering after 5pm - and no, this doesn't mean they're going to start selling beer with their Big Macs. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Maccies on Church Street in Liverpool had introduced the drastic measure to protect their employees.
Archie Battersbee's Life Support Is Set To Be Turned Off Tomorrow Despite Intervention From UN
Archie Battersbee’s life support is set to be turned off tomorrow (1 August) despite the United Nations requesting that his treatment continue. The 12-year-old has been in a comatose state since being found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, in April, and is currently receiving support from Barts Health NHS Trust.
Couple Jailed After Selling Cocaine To Pay For Luxury Holiday And Designer Clothes
A couple from Wales have been sentenced to more than two years in prison after selling cocaine to help fund expensive holidays and designer clothes. Katie Barrington, 29, and Trenae Greenland, 30, were caught by police by chance after officers spotted them sitting in a Volkswagen Golf parked outside a block of flats.
Traveller Fined More Than $2,600 For Trying To Bring A McDonald's Meal Into Australia
A traveller has learned the hard way what happens when you try to bring food into Australia. Whenever you arrive into Australia, you're greeting with a video and a form explaining that you can't have certain items with you because of biosecurity issues. One backpacker clearly didn't realise how serious...
Drug-induced homicide should not result in prison time for those who call for help
Fatal drug overdoses are on the rise. One family exemplifies the cruelty and futility of drug-induced homicide convictions.
Free Diver Dubbed The 'Blue-Haired Mermaid' Wrestles With Sharks For A Living
Zandile Ndhlovu is a 33-year-old free diving instructor from South Africa who spends her time exploring the oceans with great white sharks. Her death-defying role is not for the faint-hearted and comes with many challenges, such as holding her breath for up to four minutes at a time while underwater, which she describes as her 'superpower'.
Archie Battersbee's Mum Promises To Appeal Again As She Wants Son To 'Have Time To Recover'
Archie Battersbee's mum has promised to appeal the decision to switch his life support off today (2 August). Archie has been in a comatose state since suffering a 'catastrophic' brain injury at his home in Southend, Essex, in April and is currently receiving support from Barts Health NHS Trust. However,...
UK Supermarkets Scrapping Best Before Dates
Waitrose has announced it will be scrapping best before dates off hundreds of items - including its fresh fruit and vegetables - in an attempt to combat food waste. The supermarket has announced it will be taking the best before dates off almost 500 items from September, in a move that's been praised by sustainability campaigners.
Religious Hospitals In Victoria Could Soon Be Forced To To Provide Abortions
Religious hospitals in Victoria could soon be forced to carry out abortions. Reason Party leader Fiona Patten is expected to introduce a new bill to parliament this week that could stop religious hospitals in the state from refusing to provide the procedure, as well as contraceptive treatment and end-of-life options.
Edinburgh Has Been Named The Best City In The World
The results are in for this year's best city in the world, with Edinburgh taking the top spot. Anyone who's had the pleasure of visiting the Scottish city - or if you're one of its lucky residents - will understand why so many people voted it in. Edinburgh is filled...
Australia Is Set To Have The Biggest Increase In Beer Tax In 30 Years
Aussies could soon be paying a hell of a lot more money for a beer. The Australian Tax Office recently revealed the excise on beer will be lifted by 4 per cent, which is the largest tax tike in 30 years, according to The Guardian. A 4 per cent increase...
Man Leaves People Shocked With 'Cardiac Arrest In A Box' Fried Meal
Most people love a bit of fried food every now and again, but one man left people questioning how he's 'still alive' after sharing a picture of his 'cardiac arrest in a box' dinner. We Brits are known for our fish and chips, but whether we like to accept it...
