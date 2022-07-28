ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 8 WROC

11 displaced as fire rips through large apartment complex in Macedon

By Jatyra Marsh, Panagiotis Argitis, Eriketa Cost
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vet9J_0gvrV2Vn00

MACEDON, N.Y. (WROC) — More than 10 people were displaced from an apartment complex on Main Street in Macedon after flames spread throughout the structure overnight Thursday.

News 8 crew members on the scene say first responders arrived on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. for the report of an apartment fire. Fire crews are still attending to the fire and residents at this time.

The structure appears to be the same multi-bedroom building that caught fire in December.

Community rallies behind families displaced by Macedon apartment fire

According to firefighters on the scene, the blaze started on the second floor and was coming out of windows. At this point, the majority of the structure is deemed unlivable due to extensive damage.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MeX1t_0gvrV2Vn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U5IpR_0gvrV2Vn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=258e7Y_0gvrV2Vn00

Chief Chris Creamer of South Macedon Fire Department said he remembers working with the same residents in this location eight months ago.

“I do know some of the victims in December that moved over to this complex, and their nightmare came back alive again,” Chief Creamer said.

A total of 11 people have been displaced as of Thursday morning. Red Cross members were called to the fire scene and provided assistance to those who needed it. Officials say crews attempted to save people’s goods from inside the building but most were lost in the fire.

One of the tenants, Jenni-Lyn Reeves, said the fire happened while she was at work.

“I was at work and I got a phone call from my gentleman and he said you’re never going to believe it, the apartment is on fire,” Reeves said. “I, of course, grabbed all my belongings and ran out the door. When I arrived it was covered in the fire department. All my neighbors were in the backyard here standing. It was pretty engulfed at that point.”

The apartment complex was under new ownership for two weeks until the fire took place. Reeves said she was thankful for her family, friends and the Red Cross officials to help as much as they could.

An investigation is currently underway to determine what caused the fire. Portions of the structure were not damaged and remain to stand and there were no injuries, according to fire crew officials.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

Related
News 8 WROC

No one injured in house fire on Hudson Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A fire broke out at a house on Hudson Avenue in Rochester early Friday evening. The Rochester Fire Department says the house is a 2-story, single-family home near Sobieski Street. The first RFD company saw light smoke coming from the house when they arrived. The RFD says crews entered the house […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RFD investigating overnight house fire on Laser St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department responded to a house fire overnight Sunday on Laser Street at around 3:30 a.m. Firefighters say the house is a 2.5-story, single-family home. Firefighters say three hand lines were used to control and extinguish the fire. The house was not occupied when the fire broke out. A […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fire scorches Laser Street house

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Rochester Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a house on fire at 55 Laser Street early Sunday morning. They arrived at a heavy fire from the front of a 2.5-story single-family home. There was widespread damage and a massive response by Rochester fire crews....
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Crash slows traffic along officer's funeral procession route

Perinton, N.Y. — A crash on Route 31F is slowing traffic along the route of the post-funeral procession for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. The crash happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday at the corner of Fairport and South Lincoln roads, around the time the crowd began exiting the Blue Cross Arena after Mazurkiewicz's funeral service ended.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rips#Accident#Macedon Fire Department#Red Cross
WHEC TV-10

Quick effort helped to contain Hudson Avenue fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A fire at a home on Hudson Avenue happened overnight. Rochester Fire Department got the call just before 7 p.m. and responded in just three minutes. Crews located a fire in the kitchen and were able to get it under control in 20 minutes. No...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Greece man shot on Lake Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — A Greece man has non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the city Monday. Officers from the Greece Police Department and deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a gas station on Lake Avenue, between Phelps Avenue and Emerson Street, around 1:45 p.m. Police found...
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fire burns multiple apartment units in Macedon

MACEDON, N.Y. (WHEC) — A large fire in Macedon overnight on Thursday left many apartments destroyed. It's the second time in less than a year the same complex went up in flames. The fire broke out at the apartments off of West Street, next to Pal-Mac Intermediate School. 12...
MACEDON, NY
CITY News

Hundreds mourn slain Rochester police officer

Hundreds of officers from across the state and beyond to say farewell to Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. They came by the hundreds from across the state and beyond — police officers in ceremonial uniforms of blues, grays, greens, and blacks — and converged on a corner of downtown Rochester to say farewell to one of their own. The line...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man shot outside Lake Ave. Speedway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Monday afternoon Monroe County Sheriff's Deputies and Greece Police officers responded to the report of a shooting outside the Speedway at 440 Lake Ave. There was no victim there when they arrived, but the scene was identified. A short time later, a male victim arrived at Rochester General Hospital in a private vehicle. The 30-year-old Greece resident was treated for a gunshot wound to the lower body. The injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.
GREECE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Downtown road closures Monday for fallen RPD officer's funeral

The funeral service for Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, who was fatally shot in the line of duty on July 21 on Bauman Street, will close some streets to traffic on Monday. Officials say drivers should be aware of the following road closures starting at 8 a.m. August 1:. Broad...
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Police Continue to Investigate Weekend Shooting

If you live in the area of North Street, between Genesee and Exchange streets, Geneva Police are asking for you to check any outdoor security cameras that you may have as they investigate a shooting that took place in that area over the weekend. Officers found a 23-year-old man on...
GENEVA, NY
iheart.com

Greece Man Wounded in Rochester Shooting

A Greece man is recovering, after a shooting in the Edgerton neighborhood this afternoon. Police say the 30-year-old victim was shot in the leg shortly before 2 outside a Lake Avenue store. He was taken to Rochester General in a private vehicle and is expected to survive. No one is...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

2 window washers are happy to be back on solid ground

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Two window washers are happy to be back on solid ground after their motorized platform got stuck halfway down the side of the Innovation Square Building on Friday. After being stuck 160 feet above the ground for about three hours, firefighters had to go up...
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy