11 displaced as fire rips through large apartment complex in Macedon

MACEDON, N.Y. (WROC) — More than 10 people were displaced from an apartment complex on Main Street in Macedon after flames spread throughout the structure overnight Thursday.

News 8 crew members on the scene say first responders arrived on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. for the report of an apartment fire. Fire crews are still attending to the fire and residents at this time.

The structure appears to be the same multi-bedroom building that caught fire in December.

According to firefighters on the scene, the blaze started on the second floor and was coming out of windows. At this point, the majority of the structure is deemed unlivable due to extensive damage.







Chief Chris Creamer of South Macedon Fire Department said he remembers working with the same residents in this location eight months ago.

“I do know some of the victims in December that moved over to this complex, and their nightmare came back alive again,” Chief Creamer said.

A total of 11 people have been displaced as of Thursday morning. Red Cross members were called to the fire scene and provided assistance to those who needed it. Officials say crews attempted to save people’s goods from inside the building but most were lost in the fire.

One of the tenants, Jenni-Lyn Reeves, said the fire happened while she was at work.

“I was at work and I got a phone call from my gentleman and he said you’re never going to believe it, the apartment is on fire,” Reeves said. “I, of course, grabbed all my belongings and ran out the door. When I arrived it was covered in the fire department. All my neighbors were in the backyard here standing. It was pretty engulfed at that point.”

The apartment complex was under new ownership for two weeks until the fire took place. Reeves said she was thankful for her family, friends and the Red Cross officials to help as much as they could.

An investigation is currently underway to determine what caused the fire. Portions of the structure were not damaged and remain to stand and there were no injuries, according to fire crew officials.

