ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

UK PM hopeful Sunak would have edge over Truss with swing voters – poll

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V2WtQ_0gvrUWhJ00

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - British leadership candidate Rishi Sunak would have a significant edge over his rival Foreign Secretary Liz Truss among swing voters if he became prime minister, a YouGov poll of almost 5,000 Britons showed on Thursday.

YouGov said that among those who voted Conservative in 2019 but now say they plan to vote Labour, Sunak's net favourability score, the percentage who have a 'favourable' opinion minus the percentage who have an 'unfavourable' opinion, was -25, while Truss's was -45.

"Although both Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are considerably unpopular with the public as a whole, Sunak has a significant edge over Truss among swing voters," YouGov said in a statement.

Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swing Voters#Uk#British#Britons#Labour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
Reuters

Reuters

519K+
Followers
346K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy