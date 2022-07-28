Peoria cigar business closes location

PEORIA − The Heir Cigar Lounge on North Knoxville Avenue has closed its doors after two years in business.

First opened in June of 2020, the lounge provided customers an upscale environment in which to buy and smoke cigars. Anthony Harris Sr., the business's owner, announced the closure in a July 23 Facebook post.

"It is with a heavy heart that we must let you know that Sunday July 24th will be the last day that you can visit our lounge," he wrote. "We want you to know that we did our best to avoid getting to this point, but the circumstances pushed our hand."

The business is holding a sale through Thursday, July 28 to clear out inventory, furniture and fixtures.

In his Facebook post, Harris hinted at plans to continue serving customers with a new business model.

"Even though the physical location is closing, our ties to the culture and the brand will live forever," he wrote. "So, during our transitioning period we will be pivoting our focus on hosting events within the city and starting a cigar of the month club."