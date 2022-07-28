Scattered Storm Chances Ahead of Pleasant Weekend Weather

Monday’s weather has varied somewhat dramatically from one spot to another in New England, with large pockets of stubborn clouds offsetting large areas of sunshine. The result is somewhat uneven heating – some jumping into the 80s while others hold in the 70s. By the day's end, though, most of us will likely have spent time under both clouds and sun, and most of us will end with high temperatures in the 80s. Look for moderate humidity amid scattered showers that redevelop during the afternoon, waning gradually after dark to leave lots of clouds with patchy fog.

