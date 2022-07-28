Scattered Storm Chances Ahead of Pleasant Weekend Weather

www.nbcboston.com
Forecast: Heat Returns on Tuesday, Record Hot Thursday
Monday’s weather has varied somewhat dramatically from one spot to another in New England, with large pockets of stubborn clouds offsetting large areas of sunshine. The result is somewhat uneven heating – some jumping into the 80s while others hold in the 70s. By the day's end, though, most of us will likely have spent time under both clouds and sun, and most of us will end with high temperatures in the 80s. Look for moderate humidity amid scattered showers that redevelop during the afternoon, waning gradually after dark to leave lots of clouds with patchy fog.
Breezy and Dry Weekend, Then Heat Picks Up to Potentially Dangerous Levels
What a treat! We’re enjoying a gorgeous weather stretch for this last full weekend of July. Temperatures this afternoon aren’t quite as hot as yesterday (we hit 92 in Boston) – instead, our highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. The biggest difference you’ll notice...
What Boston meteorologists are saying about the weekend forecast
National Weather Service: ‘Sunny, warm, and slightly less humid’
Droughty: You can now wade across the Charles River and not even get your knees wet, at least along one stretch
The level of the Charles River where Millennium Park in West Roxbury meets Cutler Park in Dedham and Needham is now so low that somebody who doesn't mind getting their calves wet - and maybe sinking into some mud - could easily wade across at its narrowest points. The river,...
RAW VIDEO: Humpback Whale Spotted in Boston Harbor
A humpback whale was spotted breaching in Boston Harbor on Monday morning between Deer Island and Long Island. Joe Fabiano and Paula Brogna captured video of the whale, which they shared with NBC10 Boston. The first video shows the whale breaching and splashing down in the harbor not far from...
Brush Fire Breaks Out in Gloucester
Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire that broke out in Gloucester, Massachusetts, Monday morning. Glouchester Fire Chief Eric Smith said they were called out to Poles Hill and Riverview Road around 10:45 a.m. and found a large area of brush on fire. Conditions were windy and dry and the area can be challenging to access.
Blade Tumbles Off Wind Turbine in Gloucester
A massive blade fell off of a 400-foot wind turbine in Gloucester, Massachusetts, on Sunday, causing the area surrounding the structure to be shutdown indefinitely. The Gloucester Fire Department and Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga confirmed Sunday that a roughly 160-foot blade had fallen from the turbine at Applied Materials on Dory Road in the Blackburn Industrial Park shutting down access to nearby Great Republic Drive.
Passengers Recall Moment Cruise Ship Collided With Fishing Boat Off Nantucket
Passengers who were onboard a cruise ship during a collision with a fishing boat off the Nantucket coast described feeling the "shifting of the boat" early Saturday morning. Departing from Boston and headed to Bermuda, the Norwegian Pearl came into contact with a fishing boat, the Gabby G, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Coast Guard officials.
Puerto Rican Parade Winds Through Boston
The 55th annual Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts wrapped up on Sunday with its parade that spans three neighborhoods in Boston, including parts of Jamaica Plain, Roxbury and Dorchester. After the parade, which begins near Jackson Square and ends at Franklin Park, festivities continue at the Playstead Park at Franklin...
Clear The Shelters: Participating Shelters in New England
NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, NECN and NBC Sports Boston announced its annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign will return for the eighth consecutive year from Aug. 1 to 31. As part of the month-long event, the NBC and Telemundo Boston stations are partnering with local animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and help raise funds to support animal welfare in the community.
Severe thunderstorms, hail and isolated tornadoes possible this afternoon
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON -- The WBZ-TV Weather team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for the risk of severe thunderstorms Monday. After 6 consecutive days above 90 degrees, the longest heat wave in 6 years, we are set to end the streak with a bang, literally.The atmosphere is primed for the formation of thunderstorms in our area. The parameters in place are only seen a handful of times each summer. Lots of available moisture and lift bring the potential for the development of rotating "supercell-type" storms. Yes, one of those days...
Fire Erupts in Boston Skyscraper Under Construction for 2nd Time This Summer
Firefighters battled a blaze in a high-rise under construction in downtown Boston Saturday afternoon. The fire was burning inside multiple floors high up the One Congress building, according to the Boston Fire Department. "The fire is traveling thru the duct work and shafts," the agency wrote on Twitter, adding that...
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
How you can help your lawn and plants survive the drought
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON - The drought can be seen in just about everyone's backyard. And many have asked what they can do to keep their lawns and gardens alive and viable. All hope is not lost! Resident expert WBZ-TV meteorologist Dave Epstein has some great tips for us.LAWNSIf your lawn is already gone, crispy and brown, Dave says it is time to wave the white flag. At this point, in the middle of summer (and with another heat wave coming), trying to bring the green grass back would be nearly impossible....
MBTA Commuter Rail Train Stops Without Electricity, Passengers Use Emergency Exits
A train on the MBTA Commuter Rail's Framingham/Worcester Line was forced to stop in Boston's Brighton neighborhood because of an electrical issue Monday, leaving it without air conditioning. The incident happened on an outbound train around 6 p.m. past Boston Landing Station, MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said on behalf of...
43 Displaced After Fire in Lowell Apartment Building
Fire broke out at a three-story apartment building in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Monday, sending residents scrambling to escape. Fire officials said they were called to the building at Willie and Cross streets around 4:45 p.m. There were reports that someone was trapped inside, but that person made it out before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.
2 Men Drown in Rhode Island Pond
Two men drowned at Phelps Pond in West Greenwich, Rhode Island on Friday night. Police responded to reports of two swimmers who were unresponsive around 8:30 p.m. The two men were quickly found under about eight feet of water, WJAR reports. They were taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Top 9 New England Cities Where You Can Retire for $3000 Monthly
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Saving money while finding affordable living in New England can be a challenge for all of us, and when retirement looms along with fixed incomes for you or even your parents, this article may just come in handy. I was surprised that Maine didn't make the list while several suburban Boston towns did, as well as Connecticut and New Hampshire. I've included the other four towns outside of New England at the bottom.
Building Collapse in East Boston Displaces Residents
A multi-family residence in East Boston partially collapsed overnight, according to fire officials, displacing all of the buildings residents. Nine adults, two children, one dog and one cat were displaced, according to the Boston Fire Department, after part of the exterior masonry collapsed at the building on Sumner Street. A...
Mega Millions: $1Million Winning Ticket Sold in NH
The winning Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in New England but there was one large winning ticket sold in New Hampshire. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 13-36-45-57-67, gold ball 14 and Megaplier 2X. The jackpot reached an annuity value of $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2...
Comments / 0