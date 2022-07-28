Kim Jong Un says North Korea is ready for 'any military confrontation' with the US amid rumblings that his country may be prepping for another nuclear test

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un speaks during the groundbreaking for the construction of the Pyongyang General Hospital on March 17, 2020. API/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country is ready to mobilize its military against the US.

In a speech marking the Korean War armistice, he warned that the clash could involve nuclear arms.

His comments came amid speculation that the country is set to conduct another nuclear test.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country is prepared to mobilize its military, including its nuclear weapons, in a potential clash with the US.

Kim delivered a firebrand speech on Wednesday to mark the 69th anniversary of the armistice agreement that ended the fighting in the Korean War. In it, he said that the US was "demonizing" North Korea.

"The arrogance of the American empire has not changed," Kim said. "We must fight the US imperialists with ideology and armed forces to the end."

He added that North Korea is "thoroughly ready" to "deal with any military clash with the United States."

Kim also warned that such a clash could involve a nuclear assault.

"Our armed forces are completely prepared to respond to any crisis, and our country's nuclear war deterrent is also ready to mobilize its absolute power dutifully, exactly, and swiftly in accordance with its mission," he said.

Kim also lashed out at his South Korean counterpart, President Yoon Suk Yeol, accusing the latter's government of being filled with "gangsters."

"Talking about military action against our nation, which possesses absolute weapons that they fear the most, is preposterous and is very dangerous suicidal action," Kim warned.

"Such a dangerous attempt will be immediately punished by our powerful strength and the Yoon Suk Yeol government and his military will be annihilated," he added.

Earlier this month, South Korea's military was ordered by Yoon to respond "promptly and sternly" to any acts of provocation by North Korea, per Reuters .

Kim's rhetoric comes amid rumblings that the country is preparing for yet another nuclear test .

In April, he v owed to step up the country's weapons program and strengthen North Korea's nuclear capability. The following month, the country also launched what was thought to be an intercontinental ballistic missile and other rockets just hours after President Joe Biden concluded his visit to Asia.

Meanwhile, the US and South Korea are preparing for joint military drills that include live field exercises . In the first half of this year, both countries also conducted a joint missile test to demonstrate how the South Korea could respond to the North's provocations.