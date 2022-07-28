Resorts reaches deal with union; only 1 casino without pact

Resorts casino reached an agreement with Atlantic City’s main casino workers union, leaving only one of the city’s nine casinos without a new labor agreement.

And that casino, the Golden Nugget, will sit down at the bargaining table on Thursday with Local 54 of the Unite Here union, at which a deal is considered likely to be reached.

Resorts agreed Wednesday to the same economic terms as the city’s larger casinos did several weeks ago.

Housekeeping employees will see their pay increase to $22 per hour at the end of the four-year contract.