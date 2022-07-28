ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

A Michigan restaurant closed its kitchen early because 'cocky' tourists were rude to staff

By Grace Dean
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

A Michigan restaurant closed its kitchen early because tourists were "rude" and "arrogant," its manager said.

Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

  • "Due to the mistreatment of our servers, our kitchen is closed," she wrote on a sign.
  • Service and hospitality workers have had to deal with more rude customers since the pandemic started.

A restaurant in Michigan closed its kitchen early during a festival because tourists were rude to staff, its manager said, reflecting the rising number of rude customers during the pandemic era.

Charlevoix, a town around 250 miles north of Detroit, has hosted a Venetian festival for almost 100 years with music, sport, and a parade. But when tourists descended on the town on the weekend, the tourists – known by the locals as "fudgies" – were "arrogant" and "cocky," Larah Moore, the general manager of East Park Tavern, said in a Facebook post .

After speaking with her staff, Moore shut the kitchen an hour earlier than usual on Saturday, Today reported.

"Due to the mistreatment of our servers, our kitchen is closed," she wrote on a sign she stuck on the host's desk.

Service and hospitality workers across the country have had to deal with growing numbers of rude customers since the pandemic started, with clashes over COVID-19 policies like masks and social distancing, slower service amid the labor shortage, and rising prices due to inflation.

The problem at East Park Tavern seems to have been caused by rude, impatient, and rowdy customers, but in some other cases, customers have been violent to workers.

"I'm so incredibly disappointed and embarrassed by the fudgies we have this year," Moore wrote. "My staff took a BEATING all week. Last night was our last straw. Too many rude comments. Too many arrogant individuals acting like they can throw money at us to get their way. Too many cocky jerks."

Moore told Insider that she thought the diners' behavior was down to alcohol coupled with "just plain impatience."

Today reported that close to 100,000 people travel to Charlevoix each year during the eight-day festival. Moore told the outlet that many of her staff had been working 11-hour shifts that week, where they were "being beaten down every day by the amount of people that were coming in, plus just the disrespect people were giving to them."

Her staff were "exhausted and beat down from a week of rude, self-entitled guests coming in and openly disrespecting us and our establishment," she told Insider. "When their morale is crashing, they can no long preform their jobs to the standards at which we expect. Imagine getting screamed at by one table and then having to turn your attention, with a smiling face, to the next table and give them outstanding service while simultaneously feeling crushed inside. It's nearly impossible."

She told Today that one of the restaurant's servers ended up in the emergency room on Saturday night after her insulin pump fell off while she was working because it was so hot, while another "was breaking down" crying.

"No one gets to treat my staff like trash," Moore said in the Facebook post. "We are not here to be abused. We will not tolerate that anymore."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 12

Odds 17B [never read notifications]
4d ago

Good for them! The abuse from the public has gotten to be too much!

Reply(2)
22
