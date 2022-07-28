Young football fan perfectly sums up the difference between the men's and women's game

As England have booked their place in the Women's Euros final , matching what the men's team achieved last year - but one young fan has perfectly summarised the difference between the men's and women's game.

The Lionesses are set to face Germany in the final at Wembley on July 31 who beat France 2-1 at Stadium MK to secure their spot.

There were plenty of people watching the all-important match as Sky News' Ivor Bennett reported from Milton Keynes where England fans were eager to find out who their opponents in the final would be.

Bennett spoke to a group of children from two families who are local residents that are backing England but were supporting Germany on this occasion as one of the youngsters amusingly admitted this was because "they were the only flags that were available."

The subject then changed to the men's game as Bennett asked another child: "Tell me why you prefer women's over men's football," and the young girl didn't hold back with her sassy response.

"Well, the women's just wanna crack on with the game whereas the men's just waste time and fake their injuries all the time," she said confidently.

"Wow fighting talk!" the reporter said. "Hopefully there will be no more faking injuries tonight either then."

Of course, viewers loved this straight-talking answer and took to Twitter to share their love for the girl's attitude.

Elsewhere another England fan named Tess who went viral for her celebratory moves in the crowd after England's 4-0 semi-final win against Sweden, appeared on BBC Breakfast and Tess later spoke to Gabby Logan who gave her tickets to the tournament final - which the eight-year-old was delighted with.

The Women's Euros final England v Germany will take place at Wembley Stadium on July 31.

