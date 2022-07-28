Unsolved: Winter Haven police canvas neighborhood where shooting at Fourth of July party killed father of 2

www.fox13news.com
Winter Haven man confesses to shooting, killing family member: PCSO
The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a 21-year-old man from Winter Haven is facing a murder charge after he called 911 and confessed to shooting a family member.
Woman arrested in connection with two deaths in Hillsborough County
DOVER, Fla. - A 20-year-old woman is behind bars for her alleged role in arranging two murders in Hillsborough County. Deputies said Fatima Garcia Avila helped her boyfriend kill his cousin's wife, Erica Aviles, 22, because they believed she was having an affair. The victim was shot to death outside her home in Dover last month.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office released 911 calls related to its investigation into a murder involving a Winter Haven man killing his own father Sunday morning.
A man is accused of shooting and killing one of his relatives during an incident in Winter Haven, Fl. on Sunday morning.
Hernando County deputies find shooting victim in Brooksville field
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Hernando County deputies are following up on leads after a shooting left one person injured. After midnight Sunday, they received a report about a possible shooting near Armstrong Street and Ellington Avenue in South Brooksville. When deputies arrived, a large group of people were near the intersection.
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County deputies are searching for a driver they say crashed into a motorcyclist and dragged his bike for several feet before driving off. The hit-and-run crash happened around 8:47 p.m. Sunday on K-Ville Avenue (County Road 542) at Thornhill Road in the Winter Haven area, according to the sheriff's office.
Suspect accused of impersonating cop in armed robbery ring faces state charges
TAMPA, Fla. - One of the suspects in an armed robbery ring that stretched to four Florida counties is now facing state charges. Daniel Jackson and Reginald Roberts were before a federal judge in Tampa in June, but Jackson has to deal with state charges too. Federal agents said the...
Corrections officer arrested, accused of preventing 911 call for help to go out
LAKELAND, Fla. — Deputies arrested a corrections officer who investigators say prevented a person from calling 911 amid an argument about him coming home drunk. Casey Lester, 33, was charged with battery for domestic violence and tampering with a victim, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The agency...
Lakeland man placing garage sale sign killed by teenage driver following crash, police say
LAKELAND, Fla. - Police in Lakeland are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Lakeland man and sent a teenager to the hospital Friday night. According to police, a 16-year-old girl was driving a Nissan Rogue eastbound on South Crystal Lake Drive shortly after 10 p.m. When she tried to turn left on Lowry Avenue, police say she crossed into the path of an 18-year-old male driving a Honda Accord westbound on South Crystal Lake Drive.
Missing Florida mom Erica Johnson disappears after boarding Cape Coral Greyhound bus bound for Tampa: Police
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Police in Florida are looking for a young mom who had disappeared after she was last seen getting off a bus during the early-morning hours in Cape Coral earlier this month. Erica Johnson, 36, was photographed at a Southeast 47th Terrace bus stop in Cape Coral...
HCSO: Accused drunk driver runs red light, crashes into Hillsborough County deputy
TAMPA, Fla. - A Hillsborough County deputy is recovering in the hospital after being hit by an accused drunk driver who ran a red light Sunday morning. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the on-duty deputy was stopped at the red light facing eastbound at the intersection of North Dale Mabry Highway and Ehrlich Road around 6 a.m. When the light turned green the deputy and another citizen, driving a Honda Civic, drove forward.
16-year-old dies after teenage suspect opens fire on car at Bradenton condo complex, deputies say
BRADENTON, Fla. - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed while inside a vehicle Friday night. Deputies were called to the Garden Walk Condos, located at 5310 26th Street West in Bradenton around 6 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
Pasco County deputy shoots, kills ‘gang member’ with lengthy criminal background who dragged him 150 feet
PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A ‘gang member’ with a lengthy criminal record is dead and a Pasco County Sheriff’s deputy is on paid administrative leave following a shooting early Saturday morning in Port Richey, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. According to PCSO, a deputy responding...
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department upgraded an aggravated battery case to a homicide investigation after the victim recently died, according to a news release. On July 18, police responded to a situation that was determined to be 'civil in nature with no crime occurring, and all individuals were separated, Tampa police said in a statement.
A Pasco County deputy fatally shot a man in Port Richey early Saturday morning after a traffic stop turned into a violent confrontation, according to authorities.
A Brandon woman died in a crash with a tractor trailer near Dade City on Saturday.
BRADENTON, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating an early Sunday morning hit-and-run crash in Manatee County that sent one man to the hospital with critical injuries. According to FHP, the incident happened around 2:50 a.m. near 301 Boulevard East and 9th Street East. Troopers said in...
A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Friday night, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Police are looking for a missing Florida woman who was last seen taking a bus from Fort Myers to Tampa.
