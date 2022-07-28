ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex: Police release CCTV of suspect wanted after 39 people found dead in lorry in 2019

By Oliver Browning
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ImiQd_0gvrJsk800

Detectives have released a photograph of a Romanian man who is suspected of being part of a conspiracy that led to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals who were found in the back of a lorry.

The victims’ bodies were found in the trailer, which had been transported by ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in Essex , early on October 23 2019.

Essex Police want to trace Romanian national Marius Mihai Draghici, who is suspected of being part of the network which co-ordinated immigrants’ journeys to the UK.

