UPDATE: One dead after I-80 crash west of GI

foxnebraska.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSNB Local4
Three injured in I-80 crash Monday near Aurora
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - A multi-vehicle car crash near a construction zone on Interstate 80 injured three people and closed the east-bound lanes for awhile Monday afternoon. The Nebraska State Patrol said the accident happened around 1 p.m. Monday two miles east of the Aurora exit. Traffic had slowed near a construction zone when a pickup entered the area and struck multiple vehicles. Four vehicles were involved, including three passenger vehicles and a tow-truck hauling a trailer.
KSNB Local4
Accident closes part of I-80 near Aurora
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - UPDATE: The interstate is now open in both directions however, the left lanes in both directions are closed because of guard rail repairs. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE: As of 2:30 PM Monday, the Nebraska 511 website indicated that the east-bound lane was partially re-opened. The website indicated that...
foxnebraska.com
La Vista man headed to trial for road rage incident
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — A La Vista man involved in a road rage case in central Nebraska that left another man with a a serious stab wound is heading to trial. Hall County District Court records say Nathan Bowen, 20, has been charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and willful reckless driving.
foxnebraska.com
GIPD investigating early Sunday morning shooting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating a reported shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. At 3 a.m., officers responded to the area of 7th Street and Kimball Avenue in reference to gunshots being fired. Upon arrival, they found a back window of a Chevy Tahoe was broken out, causing an estimated $500 in damage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxnebraska.com
UPDATE: 3 injured in early-morning shooting near Elm Creek
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — UPDATE:. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office has named one person injured in the shooting at Paradise City. Richard Rios, 29, of Houston, Texas was injured in the lower-torso. The other two injured include a 38-year-old man from North Platte and a 49-year-old man from Elwood. Their names have not been released by authorities.
KSNB Local4
Three injured in overnight shooting at Elm Creek gentleman’s club
ELM CREEK, Neb. (KSNB) - Three people were injured in an overnight shooting at Paradise City in Elm Creek. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting at the gentleman’s club at approximately 12:39 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies determined that a disturbance had happened, involving multiple people.
York News-Times
Woman sentenced to federal prison after being caught with gun stolen in York County
YORK -- Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell has announced that Katherine Woitaszewski, 36, formerly of Papillion, was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison by Chief United States District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr., after being caught with a gun stolen in York County. She was sentenced for...
KSNB Local4
Meth uncovered during Hastings traffic stop
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Hastings residents are behind bars after a traffic stop Saturday evening. Hastings Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 red Ford Focus in the 200 block of North Burlington Avenue at 8:59 p.m. Saturday. HPD Cpl. Nathan Hanson told Local4 News, Brendan Denman, 28,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
California man killed following I-80 crash in Hall County
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A California man was killed while trying to lend aid following a crash on Interstate 80 near Alda. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said just before 2:45 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to eastbound I-80 near mile marker 310 in reference of a two-vehicle injury accident. Prior to arriving on scene, deputies were notified a secondary accident occurred at this location.
klkntv.com
Man carpooling with bong arrested in Grand Island, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a driver blew a stop sign early Friday morning, and the list of charges grew from there. He was pulled over near East 16th and North Oak Streets, where we’re told officers saw a bong in the front passenger’s seat.
foxnebraska.com
Ravenna man gets probation, intermittent confinement for lying to bank about sheep herd
RAVENNA, Neb. — A Ravenna man has been sentenced to five years probation and 10 weekends of intermittent confinement on a federal charge of lying to a bank about his sheep herd. Brooks Duester, 44, was given the sentence Monday in U.S. District Court. He was also ordered to...
News Channel Nebraska
Man killed while helping accident victim on Interstate 80, authorities say
GRAND ISLAND, NE — A California man is dead after authorities say he was hit by a passing vehicle while trying to help a person involved in a crash. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to an accident just west of the Highway 281 exit on Interstate 80 around 2:45 Thursday morning. According to a preliminary investigation, a pickup pulling a U-Haul trailer was traveling eastbound when it was hit from behind by a semi-truck driven by Yelena Coop. 47-year-old Hector Stanley Duque got out of the passenger’s seat of the pickup and tried to help the driver, Salvador Duquemoreno. The Sheriff’s Office says Duque was hit by a passing vehicle and died at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Authorities search for escaped inmate in Buffalo County
KEARNEY, Neb.-Authorities in Buffalo County are asking for the public's assistance in locating an inmate who escaped custody on Friday. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate Michael Root, 61. According to authorities, Root was on work release when he failed to return to jail. A felony arrest...
foxnebraska.com
Holdrege dog finds her way back to her owner after 10 years
HOLDREGE, Neb. — It’s a mystery how Mimi the dog was able to survive on her own after she was missing for 10 years, but she's a very lucky dog as she was finally reunited with her owner. “I was in initial shock, when it all settled in,...
KSNB Local4
Loss of Grand Island Police Investigator Christopher Marcello
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own following the unexpected death of investigator Christopher Marcello. The department said with heavy hearts, the 42-year-old died of natural causes this week, leaving them before his time. Marcello began his career...
NebraskaTV
Manuel Gomez to remain at Lincoln Regional Center
HOLDREGE, Neb. — A Holdrege man who was found not responsible for a double homicide by reason of insanity will remain at the Lincoln Regional Center. In a court order Friday, a judge ordered Manuel Gomez, 49, to remain at the Lincoln Regional Center “for the foreseeable future” to continue treatment. The order comes after a judge ruled in November 2021 that Gomez would be evaluated at the center for 90 days.
KSNB Local4
Monday Evening Storms...Tuesday Heat...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A SEVERE T’STORM WATCH has been posted from Northern Nebraska to the I-80 corridor until 1 AM. Grand Island, Kearney, Lexington, Ord, Broken Bow are among some of the Local 4 cities included in the watch. Storms have developed along a line of drier air with storms moving into a more humid, buoyant environment supportive of severe weather. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threat through 1 AM.
York News-Times
York County dispatchers recognized for exceptional work
YORK – Two dispatchers with the York County Emergency Communications Center were honored this week and recognized for their exceptional work. Honored were Kaylie Ruiz and Rachel Borges. Ruiz has been working with York County 911 for 3 ½ years with one year as a communications training officer.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man works to renovate 120-year-old building
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In 1902, Harmony Hall opened its doors, 120 years later a Grand Island man is working to restore it to its former glory. Jose Ramirez first saw harmony hall when he was driving by it, that’s when he contacted the owner and made an offer to buy the hall and renovate it.
foxnebraska.com
The Wall That Heals is coming to Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Wall That Heals is coming to Kearney. The exhibit is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. There will also be a mobile education center where people can learn all about the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The Wall That Heals will...
Comments / 0