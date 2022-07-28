ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Child life flighted after bicycle accident in Youngstown

By Mike Gauntner
WFMJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wfmj.com

Comments / 5

Amy Connolly
3d ago

Why is a 4 year old even outside by himself at that hour or any hour without supervision. let alone riding his bike at 10 pm. unless he was on his own property and went out into the street. sending thoughts and prayers 🙏 ❤ he recovers quickly.

Reply(1)
5
Shandy Reeher
2d ago

that lil boy should of been in the dam house in bed wow come on do better parenting that's why I'm glade I'm out of youngstown

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Youngstown, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Medical Helicopter#Accident#Youngstown Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy