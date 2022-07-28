UPDATE: One dead after I-80 crash west of GI

KEARNEY, Neb. — A North Platte man faces multiple charges after he allegedly drove drunk with multiple drugs and children in his vehicle. Blake Suhr, 33, is charged in Buffalo County Court with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance (alprazolam, hydrocodone), possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug money, third-offense DUI, three counts of DUI with a passenger under the age of 16, possession of an open alcohol container and possession of drug paraphernalia.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO