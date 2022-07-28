UPDATE: One dead after I-80 crash west of GI

nebraska.tv
NebraskaTV
Three injured following I-80 crash near Giltner
HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. — Three people were injured following a crash on I-80 near Giltner Monday afternoon. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the preliminary investigation shows that around 1 p.m., traffic slowed ahead of the eastbound construction zone at mile marker 326, two miles east of the Giltner exit. NSP said a Ford F-150 entered the area and struck multiple vehicles. Four total vehicles were involved, including three passenger vehicles and a tow-truck hauling a disabled trailer.
NebraskaTV
La Vista man headed to trial for road rage incident
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — A La Vista man involved in a road rage case in central Nebraska that left another man with a a serious stab wound is heading to trial. Hall County District Court records say Nathan Bowen, 20, has been charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and willful reckless driving.
NebraskaTV
GIPD investigating early Sunday morning shooting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating a reported shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. At 3 a.m., officers responded to the area of 7th Street and Kimball Avenue in reference to gunshots being fired. Upon arrival, they found a back window of a Chevy Tahoe was broken out, causing an estimated $500 in damage.
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: 3 injured in early-morning shooting near Elm Creek
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — UPDATE:. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office has named one person injured in the shooting at Paradise City. Richard Rios, 29, of Houston, Texas was injured in the lower-torso. The other two injured include a 38-year-old man from North Platte and a 49-year-old man from Elwood. Their names have not been released by authorities.
NebraskaTV
North Platte man facing multiple charges after drugs found in vehicle
KEARNEY, Neb. — A North Platte man faces multiple charges after he allegedly drove drunk with multiple drugs and children in his vehicle. Blake Suhr, 33, is charged in Buffalo County Court with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance (alprazolam, hydrocodone), possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug money, third-offense DUI, three counts of DUI with a passenger under the age of 16, possession of an open alcohol container and possession of drug paraphernalia.
NebraskaTV
Ravenna man gets probation, intermittent confinement for lying to bank about sheep herd
RAVENNA, Neb. — A Ravenna man has been sentenced to five years probation and 10 weekends of intermittent confinement on a federal charge of lying to a bank about his sheep herd. Brooks Duester, 44, was given the sentence Monday in U.S. District Court. He was also ordered to...
NebraskaTV
Holdrege dog finds her way back to her owner after 10 years
HOLDREGE, Neb. — It’s a mystery how Mimi the dog was able to survive on her own after she was missing for 10 years, but she's a very lucky dog as she was finally reunited with her owner. “I was in initial shock, when it all settled in,...
NebraskaTV
Construction workers fight summer heat
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — With the high temperatures, construction workers fight the summer heat on a daily basis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), exposure to hot environments or extreme heat can create injuries and even heat-related illnesses (HRIs). The CDC said heat stress can...
NebraskaTV
Community comes out to support Kearney Little League
KEARNEY, Neb. — They may not have been playing on the diamond, but members of the Kearney Little League All-Stars still came away winners Monday night, as the community came out in great support for the sluggers. KLL hosted a barbecue and raffle fundraiser from the parking lot of...
NebraskaTV
More than 350 scouts from across the Midwest gathered in GI to learn from industry experts
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — More than 350 scouts from across the Midwest gathered in Grand Island to learn from industry experts. Boy Scouts isn’t just for boys these days. Three years ago Boy Scouts of America began allowing girls to join. For Stephanie Harvell, she first experienced Boy...
NebraskaTV
GISH academies find success but pledge to improve attendance
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Senior High celebrates rising graduation rates but school leaders say a large number of students aren’t coming to class on time as they focus on attendance and accountability. From solar energy to aviation, more Grand Island students are getting real world skills.
NebraskaTV
DCB falls to Malcolm in defensive battle at Class C State Tournament
WISNER, Neb. — Malcolm's Maddox Meyer threw a complete game with 12 strikeouts to hand Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus their second loss of the season, 2-1, on Sunday. DCB's Bosten Caspersen went toe-to-toe with Meyer through six innings, throwing 10 Ks and only giving up one run in the 5th frame. Nolan...
NebraskaTV
Local families host Sodbusters' players throughout the summer
HASTINGS, Neb. — Sodbusters players who aren't from Hastings need a place to stay during their summer stint in the Cornhusker state. That's where host families step up to help keep the team on the field. "This is how these teams make it," said Courtney Luebben. "There's not the...
NebraskaTV
SOS advances in Class C State Tournament with dominant win over Valentine
WISNER, Neb. — Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg keeps their season alive with a 14-5 run-rule victory over Valentine in the Class C Senior Legion State Tournament on Sunday. SOS came roaring out of the gates, going up 5-0 through the first two innings. Valentine's defense also committed five errors in that time.
