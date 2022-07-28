Tornado warnings canceled

www.kjrh.com
Heat Builds Again
TULSA, OKLA- — Clear and quiet evening ahead with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. More sunshine expected for Tuesday bringing a return to above normal temperatures. The increased heat along with humidity from the recent rainfall will lead to heat index values ranging from 98-108. Daytime...
A few more showers; getting hotter
TULSA, Okla. — We'll see some isolated showers and storms overnight through Monday morning. The low in Tulsa down to 75°. SE 5-10 mph. After the showers in the morning move out, we'll see some clearing like Sunday. The high reaching 96°. SSW 10-15 mph. Upper 90s...
Wet Start to the Weekend
TULSA, Okla. — Widespread showers and storms will continue through this afternoon for our northern counties before pushing off towards the south. Cooler than normal temperatures with highs in the low 80s. Sunday morning, more rain chances continue with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Mid 90s...
