Meet 15 top college football recruits suiting up for Louisville-area high schools in 2022

The 2022 high school football season begins Aug. 19 across Kentucky, and there's no shortage of Division I talent taking the field in the Louisville area.

Below is a list of players, in alphabetical order, whose names can be found among the top college prospects in Louisville and its surrounding counties on rankings compiled by recruiting databases 247Sports, On3 and Rivals, and where they're going to college. Check back all season for the latest news on their recruitments.

Did we miss anyone? If you know of a student-athlete who has received an offer to play football for a Division I school, please email: bholton@gannett.com .

More recruiting news: Meet 20 of the top college football prospects suiting up for Kentucky high schools in 2022

Micah Carter

Position: Defensive line

High school: St. Xavier

Class: 2023

College commitment status: Purdue

247Sports Composite rating: 3 stars

What to know: Micah Carter heads into his senior season at St. X having played in just six games over the course of his career with the Tigers. His junior year was cut short by a knee injury suffered during Game 1 against Owensboro. Still, the 6-5, 260-pound defensive end drew reported scholarship offers from the likes of Louisville, Kentucky, Michigan State and West Virginia. In mid-June, Carter locked in a commitment to Purdue and head coach Jeff Brohm because, in part, "They showed me love like I played there before. It just seemed like home."

Micah Carter: Why St. X DE, No. 2 recruit in KY, chose Purdue football over Louisville, UK

Jakob Dixon

Position: Wide receiver

High school: Pleasure Ridge Park

Class: 2023

College commitment status: Kentucky

247Sports Composite rating: N/A

What to know: Jakob Dixon was tied for fifth among the top pass catchers in Class 6A with nine receiving touchdowns for PRP as a junior. The 6-4, 197-pound wideout committed to Kentucky on July 11, less than a month after he wowed the Wildcats' coaches during a prospect camp in Lexington and earned a scholarship offer in three days. According to PRP's coaches, Dixon has been clocked at 4.5-seconds on the 40-yard dash and can broad jump 10 feet, 7 inches. The rising junior, whose size and speed create mismatches all over the field, chose UK over other reported offers from Dartmouth, Eastern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, Murray State and Tennessee State.

Jakob Dixon: How the PRP receiver earned a scholarship offer from Kentucky football in just 3 days

Travis Egan

Position: Quarterback

High school: Bullitt East

Class: 2023

College commitment status: Undecided

247Sports Composite rating: N/A

What to know: Travis Egan had a junior season to remember under center for Bullitt East. His 30 passing touchdowns tied for sixth across the KHSAA, and his 2,614 passing yards ranked seventh among all quarterbacks statewide. Egan is also a threat on the ground, rushing 65 times for 434 yards and nine touchdowns. The quarterback participated in a few prospect camps with Bullitt East teammates this spring and spent the summer heading into his final season with the Chargers making visits to Furman, Robert Morris and Wofford. If Egan can match or improve upon his 2021 production this fall, expect more Division I programs to come calling.

Bryon Faith

Position: Offensive line

High school: Ballard

Class: 2023

College commitment status: Undecided

247Sports Composite rating: N/A

What to know: The lone junior to crack the Courier Journal's preseason All-Metro offense in 2021, Bryon Faith heads into his final season at Ballard after making the rounds at several camps this offseason. At 6-4 and 300 pounds, Faith earned MVP honors out of all of the offensive linemen who competed at the Best Of The Midwest combine in February. Since then, he's visited Marshall, participated in a camp hosted by Louisville and took the field in front of coaches from dozens of schools — including Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio State — at a mega camp held at Kent State. The Bruins rushed for 1,127 yards last season, and Faith stands to be a key factor in whether the team can improve its productivity on the ground in 2022.

Max Gainey

Position: Wide receiver

High school: Male

Class: 2024

College commitment status: Undecided

247Sports Composite rating: 3 stars

What to know: The son of former Louisville defensive back John Gainey, Max Gainey enters his junior season at Male as the No. 46 overall wideout prospect in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. Gainey is poised to lead the Bulldogs' receiving corps after catching 39 passes for 571 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore. The 5-9, 150-pound Louisville native has just one reported offer, from Purdue, but participated in one of U of L's Junior Day camps held in June.

Kenyon Goodin

Position: Quarterback, defensive back

High school: Collins

Class: 2023

College commitment status: Undecided

247Sports Composite rating: N/A

What to know: You'll find Kenyon Goodin 's name on both the Class 5A passing and rushing leaderboards from the 2021 season, and he was among the Top 15 scorers across KHSAA with an average of 14 points per game. In 11 games as a junior, the 6-3, 185-pound Goodin completed 60.5% of his passes for 2,486 yards and 28 touchdowns. He also led the team with 990 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground. On defense, he recorded 54 total tackles as a defensive back, intercepted a pass and recovered three fumbles. A two-sport athlete who also stars for the Titans on the basketball court, Goodin remains undecided in his college decision but has reported football scholarship offers from the University of Charleston and Eastern Kentucky. He's also made visits to Kentucky, Liberty, Miami (Ohio) and Virginia Tech over the past year.

Cole Hodge

Position: Quarterback

High school: Christian Academy

Class: 2024

College commitment status: Undecided

247Sports Composite rating: N/A

What to know: Cole Hodge took over the reins of Christian Academy's offense as a sophomore last fall and thrived. His 28 touchdown passes put him in a tie for eighth across KHSAA, and his 2,101 passing yards ranked among the Top 30 quarterbacks statewide. Accuracy and mobility aren't issues for him, either. Through 12 games, Hodge completed 64% of his passes and threw just four interceptions. He also rushed for 572 yards and eight scores on 78 carries. The 6-2 rising junior, who also plays basketball for the Centurions, has already earned scholarship offers from Eastern Kentucky and Central Michigan. He spent the summer attending camps at Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana, Miami (Ohio), Michigan and Purdue.

Liam Hutson

Position: Defensive back, wide receiver

High school: North Oldham

Class: 2023

College commitment status: Undecided

247Sports Composite rating: N/A

What to know: An All-State honorable mention in 2021, Liam Hutson was tied for second across KHSAA with eight interceptions as a junior for North Oldham. To the Mustangs' delight, he ran three of those picks back for touchdowns and averaged 31.8 net yards per interception return. That's not all; the rising senior also led North Oldham's receivers with 401 yards and four touchdowns on 30 receptions while chipping in 55 total tackles and four tackles for loss. Hutson, who also plays baseball for the Mustangs, has not yet made his college decision. He attended a camp at Louisville in June and picked up where he left off on the gridiron last fall by snagging his first interception of 2022 .

Lennox Jackson

Position: Defensive back

High School: Ballard

Class: 2023

College commitment status: Undecided

247Sports Composite rating: N/A

What to know: Lennox Jackson is looking to build off a productive junior season patrolling Ballard's defensive secondary after notching 48 tackles, 30 of which were solo, and two tackles for loss in 2021. The 5-10 defensive back was also tied for second in Class 6A with four interceptions. In June, Jackson participated in a camp at the University of Indianapolis featuring coaches from more than 30 Division I programs. Those coaches likely saw the speed and jumping ability Jackson showcased as a member of the Bruins' track and field team during the winter and spring. The rising senior was part of the 4x100-meter relay team that won a state championship in May and broke a Ballard record with its time of 41.95 seconds. Jackson also placed first among Class 3A competitors in the boys long jump and triple jump at the Kentucky Track Cross Country Coaches Association's indoor state championship meet back in February.

Kellan McLaughlin

Position: Kicker/punter

High school: Trinity

Class: 2023

College commitment status: Undecided

247Sports Composite rating: N/A

What to know: Kellan McLaughlin comes in at No. 30 on ProKicker.com's rankings of the 2023 class . He led Class 6A runner-up Trinity in scoring with 91 points — 45 from field goals, 46 from PATs — as a junior, averaging seven points per game and setting a new school record with a 53-yard field goal in the Shamrocks' Oct. 1, 2021, victory against Cincinnati's St. Xavier High School. McLaughlin remains undecided in his recruitment but has spent the summer attending camps at Louisville, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Duke and Purdue. He converted 15 of his 19 field-goal attempts, and ProKicker.com lists his average kickoff distance at 56.25 yards.

Justin Ruffin Jr.

Position: Wide receiver, defensive back

High school: Christian Academy

Class: 2024

College commitment status: Undecided

247Sports Composite rating: N/A

What to know : Justin Ruffin Jr. heads into his first season with CAL with Division I offers from Louisville, James Madison and South Florida. In eight games as a sophomore for Oldham County, the 5-9, 160-pound wideout/defensive back caught 27 passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns and rushed the ball seven times for 33 yards and one score. On the other side of the ball, he recorded 12 tackles and one tackle for loss. With another prospect on this list, Hodge, slinging Ruffin the rock this fall, expect for the receiver to improve upon his sophomore year stats and draw attention from more college coaches in the months to come.

Cortez Stone

Position: Running back

High school: Central

Class: 2025

College commitment status: Undecided

247Sports Composite rating: N/A

What to know: Cortez Stone didn't get the starting nod in Central's backfield until Week 3 of the 2021 season, but the freshman broke onto the scene as one of the Top 50 running backs across KHSAA with 1,377 yards and 21 touchdowns on 141 carries for the Class 4A runner-up Yellowjackets. The 5-10, 170-pound Stone already has scholarship offers from Louisville, Purdue, Eastern Kentucky and Western Kentucky heading into his sophomore season. If he is able to match or exceed his productivity from Year 1, it's safe to assume more college coaches will come calling this fall.

Daniel Swinney

Position: Running back

High school: Male

Class: 2023

College commitment status: Undecided

247Sports' Composite rating: N/A

What to know: One of the top rushers in Class 6A as a junior, Daniel Swinney heads into his final season with Male primed to catch the attention of more colleges than those that have already come calling. The 5-10, 216-pound tailback averaged 7.3 yards per carry for the Bulldogs in 2021 en route to 1,659 yards and 29 touchdowns, both of which were good for second in Class 6A. Swinney received a scholarship offer from Eastern Kentucky in September, and more could be coming after the running back participated in camps hosted by both Louisville and Purdue in June.

Gavin Willis

Position: Linebacker

High school: Ballard

Class: 2023

College commitment status: Undecided

247Sports Composite rating: N/A

What to know: Gavin Willis led Ballard's defense and ranked among Class 6A's best with 83 total tackles, 46 of which were solo, as a junior. The 6-0, 210-pound linebacker also recorded 9.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, three interceptions and one fumble recovery. A first-team All-District selection last fall, Willis has received scholarship Division I offers this summer from Bucknell, Butler and Valparaiso. He also participated in camps at Furman, Grand Valley State, UIndy, Lindenwood, Samford and Wofford.

Nolan Wolford

Position: Kicker/punter, tight end

High school: St. Xavier

Class: 2023

College commitment status: Undecided

247Sports Composite rating: N/A

What to know: Nolan Wolford comes in at No. 15 on ProKicker.com's rankings of the 2023 class after making five of his six attempted field goals and 61 of his 64 point-after attempts as a junior during St. X's run to a Class 6A state championship. Wolford has had a busy summer; the 6-4, 230-pound rising senior participated in camps at Kentucky, Dayton, Purdue and Tennessee. He also worked out in front of coaches from more than a dozen Division I programs at a mega camp hosted by Kennesaw State. ProKicker.com lists Wolford's average kickoff distance at 59.25 yards and average kickoff hangtime at 3.48 seconds.

Reach recruiting and trending sports reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Meet 15 top college football recruits suiting up for Louisville-area high schools in 2022