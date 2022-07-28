What's the Buzz: The Classic returns to Deerassic

Pick any one of the events happening in and around the area to keep your week busy. I’ll be highlighting attractions, activities, and festivals right here, every week. From local music and shows to options for those of you who don’t mind traveling a bit, there’s something for everyone. Be sure to check all activities, as cancellations can occur. The events listed are for July 28 to August 6.

Friday

Matt Frampton. Sometimes all you need to clear your head is a night out with some killer tunes. If that’s what you’re looking for, head out to see Matt Frampton perform. With an extremely diverse catalog of music, ranging from covers to originals, Frampton is sure to please. The Zanesville native has performed at many local establishments and also spent time performing in New York City. The show is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information call 740-435-3222. Georgetown Tavern on the Hill, 62920 Georgetown Road, Cambridge.

Tuesday

National Night Out. The national event, always held on the first Tuesday of August, promotes a sense of community between local law enforcement, various organizations, and the community. Join friends at the Cambridge City Park big pavilion for hot dogs, chips, drinks, and activities. This free, family-friendly event is scheduled to run from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information visit the Facebook event page or the National Night Out website . Cambridge City Park, 1101 McFarland Drive, Cambridge.

August 4

Antrim Community Volunteer Fire Department Festival. Antrim will host its three-day firemen's festival from Thursday through Saturday. Serving is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. nightly. Baranich, Gable, and Lee are set to perform at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Keep an eye on their Facebook event page, as events are still being added and scheduled. Cadiz Road, Antrim.

Deerassic Classic. Get almost everything your outdoor-loving heart could want at the 2022 Deerassic Classic. The massive event once again will take over the Deerassic Park Education Center and grounds, bringing camping, gear, and raffles. Live music is scheduled for each evening, with Nate Hosie kicking off the campground party on Thursday. Headlining the event Saturday night is Aaron Tippin. Try your luck on one of the area's largest 50/50 drawings. As of July 22, the 50/50 is at $415,000 and expected to grow. More than 100 vendors will be on hand to answer questions, television personalities will be making appearances and there's a winner almost every minute in the numerous raffles. Tickets are available at https://deerassicclassic.com/shop .

Interested in having your event listed or know about something you’d like us to share? Email us at whatsthebuzzdailyjeff@gmail.com at least two weeks in advance of the event.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: What's the Buzz: The Classic returns to Deerassic