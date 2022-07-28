ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenson County, IL

Looking for food at the Stephenson County Fair? Here are 16 vendors to check out

By Jim Hagerty, Rockford Register Star
The Journal Standard
The Journal Standard
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WaGbI_0gvrGeAT00

FREEPORT — The Stephenson County Fair kicked off Tuesday, signaling the unofficial wind-down of summer in the Stateline and an opportunity to enjoy some tasty fare from a host of vendors.

This year’s five-day event will feature more than 20 food vendors, according to the Stephenson County Fair website. They serve everything from BBQ chicken to brisket and everything in between.

Here’s a list of what's to eat at this year’s fair.

Junior's Place

The Junior's menu includes rib tips, Italian Beef, BBQ chicken, and lemonade.

Angels Food Stand

Offerings include slushies and authentic Mexican tacos, burritos, quesadillas, Mexican street corn, tamales, and more.

Restaurant La Jarocha

Restaurant La Jarocha is offering corn-in-a-cup, tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and tortas.

Second Act Sweets

Second Act Sweets features homemade concha bowls and Italian ice.

312 Beef & Sausage

A popular Freeport eatery known for hot dogs and sausages, 312 Beef & Sausage is featuring its signature cheese curds at this year's fair.

The Best Lemonade

The Best Lemonade's full menu of lemonade features a wide variety including original, lavender, strawberry, peach, blue raspberry and orange.

Pizza on Earth

Pizza on Earth sells whole pizzas, pizza by the slice, soft drinks, lemonade shakeups, Frappuccino, and cannolis.

Grandmas Goodies Concessions

Grandmas Goodies makes fresh to order Belgian waffle treats including the signature Strawberry Chocolate Waffle, Mud Pie, and Cow Pie. There's also the vendor's original Ice Cream Soda and Old Fashioned Lemonade.

Churros y Chocolate

Offering include churros filled with chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry. Churros y Chocolate also serves churro sundaes, warm churros with vanilla and chocolate, and ice cream topped with chocolate syrup

Scooters Concessions

Scooters serves fair favorites like cotton candy, popcorn, snow cones, caramel corn, caramel apples, candy apples lemonade shakeups and soft drinks.

Fat Belly's Bar-B-Que

Fat Belly's has extensive menu of pulled pork sandwiches, smoked rib tips, smoked ribs, smoked chicken wings, pulled pork nachos, beef brisket, and smoked pork tenderloin.

Whiskey Hotel Barbecue

Everything on the Whiskey Hotel's menu is wood-fired. Offerings include smoked barbecue, South Carolina pulled pork, Kansas City burnt ends, pork belly burnt ends, Texas hot links, and smoked Polish sausage.

Kids N Kream

Kids N Kream serves ice cream, shakes, sundaes, floats, chocolate0dipped cheesecake, chocolate-dipped strawberries, and strawberry cheesecake.

Taco Express Mobile

Taco Express features Tex Mex, corn on the cob, fresh fruit, salsa, popcorn and grilled favorites.

Haacks Concessions

Haacks' fare includes pizza, nachos, pretzels, funnel cakes, soft drinks, lemon shakeups, and nachos.

Concessions Unlimited

Concessions Unlimited also serves fair staples: corn dogs, hot dogs, sausage, burgers, fries, nachos, and soft drinks.

Other vendors include Baileyville Reformed Church, Hog House, Beef Corral, Parnell Foods, New Jerusalem Church, Nut Hut, and Billy Fickling Food Service.

The Stephenson County Fair is open July 26-30. The fairgrounds are at 2250 S Walnut Road, Freeport.

Jim Hagerty covers general news, schools and courts. Contact him at 815-987-1345 or jhagerty@rrstar.com. Twitter: @jimhagerty Facebook: /hagertyjim

Comments / 0

Related
1440 WROK

Illinois Talk Show Names ‘Best Burger’ in the Area

We're knocking on fall's door and for me that means swapping salads for something a little more comforting, a burger maybe?. Throughout the month of July on Good Day Stateline we had the delicious pleasure of searching for the Stateline's Best Burger. It was a lot of hard work but...
ROCKFORD, IL
100fmrockford.com

Rockford Day is on its way. The city wants everybody to get involved

ROCKFORD — With Aug. 15 approaching, the city is inviting local businesses, nonprofits and more to get involved with Rockford Day festivities. Rockford Day, also known as 815 Day, was established in 2016. It takes the date Aug. 15, or 8/15, which mirrors the city’s primary area code, and makes it a local holiday.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Loves Park throws 75th birthday bash

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Loves Park celebrated its 75th birthday with a huge bash on Saturday. Events took place at the Loves Park Festival Grounds, 100 Heart Blvd., and was free for the community to attend. There was a car show, live music and a K9 demo in the morning, and […]
LOVES PARK, IL
WIFR

Farming community honors on of their own, Shirland farmer Mark Austin

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline farming community comes together Saturday to mourn the life of Shirland farmer, 53-year-old Mark Austin. Dozens of tractors, trucks and trailers all came together to give Mark a one of a kind funeral procession. A Hononegah High School grad in 88′, Mark owned and...
SHIRLAND, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stephenson County, IL
Freeport, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
State
Texas State
City
Freeport, IL
Freeport, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Stephenson County, IL
Government
97ZOK

6 Best Illinois Portillo’s Menu Items You Have To Try

Lately, I've been craving a lot of different types of food. All of them happen to be cheese related. I remember when Portillo's didn't even exist in my town of Rockford, Illinois. I always drove all the way to Schaumburg to get my Italian beef fix and it was totally worth it. Since then, Portillo's came to my city and it's honestly always busy when I drive by which makes me very happy!
ILLINOIS STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Crushed Memories Are Found In Once Popular Rockford Area Mall

Inside the abandoned Machesney Park Mall is a total disaster. When I was in college, I met some new friends from the Rockford area. I would drive in from the suburbs to hang out with them during breaks from school. They lived near Machesney Park Mall. We would go there quite a bit because it was a happening place to spend time. One of my buddies actually worked at the movie theater inside the mall so we would check out a lot of flicks for free.
ROCKFORD, IL
StatelineKids

National Night Out Events in the Stateline

This year’s National Night Out events are happening on both Tuesday, August 2nd and Wednesday, August 3rd in the Stateline! National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships typically held on the first Tuesday in August each year. These events are always free and family-friendly. It’s a good chance to get to know your local law enforcement and meet members of your community!
ROCKFORD, IL
100fmrockford.com

The ‘Fastest Mile in the Midwest’ returns to Rockford

ROCKFORD — The State Street Mile is back this year after a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. The race is dubbed the “Fastest Mile in the Midwest” because of the nearly straight-shot course’s slight downhill slant that allows runners to achieve a faster pace and in some cases set personal best times.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulled Pork#Soft Drinks#County Fairs#Beef Brisket#Food Drink#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Junior S Place#Italian#Mexican#Beef Sausage#Blue Raspberry#Frappuccino#Belgian
veronapress.com

Costco Wholesale set to open Aug. 17

A little over two years after the company submitted its plans to the City of Verona to build a warehouse at the southeast corner of County Hwys. M and PB, Costco Wholesale is set to open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Issaquah, Washington-headquartered chain of membership-only retail...
VERONA, WI
bhhschicago.com

90 W George Avenue

Easily maintain this quaint ranch home with 3 bedrooms all on the main floor. Large kitchen that leads out to the nice size 3/4 fenced backyard with plenty of room for a nice garden. Heated garage. Easy to maintain. It's a nice small town close to Rt. 38, I-88, DeKalb - NIU, Sycamore, and so much more.
CORTLAND, IL
97ZOK

IL Car Show, Corn Boil, & Party To Benefit Children’s Hospitals

If you're looking for something fun to do with the whole family, here's a great event in Rockford to check out. The best kind of charity event is where you can have a good time while helping out a great cause. I'm talking about the kind of function that is open to everyone and there's something fun for the whole family to do. I believe it's something that children can learn from. This is the perfect opportunity.
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WIFR

Charles St. in Rockford closes for sewer repairs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting Tuesday, a portion of Charles Street will be down to one lane for sewer repairs. The westbound lane between 27th and 24th streets is expected to be closed until Thursday, August 4, weather permitting. Traffic controls will be in place. Motorists are encouraged to use...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

TNT Funnel Cakes to open in former downtown Rockford Subway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new store for people with sweet tooth has plans to open in downtown Rockford in early September. TNT Funnel Cakes will replace the now-closed Subway in the 200 block of W. State Street. A married couple native to the south side of Rockford tells 23 News that it’s a blessing and they’re proud to contribute to the growth of downtown Rockford.
ROCKFORD, IL
travelawaits.com

10 Reasons To Visit This Charming Wisconsin Town 2 Hours From Chicago

At first glance, Switzerland and Wisconsin seem worlds apart. But not so fast…. New Glarus was settled in 1845 by immigrants from Switzerland, and that influence is felt to this day, which is how it earned the nickname “America’s Little Switzerland.” Rumor has it that yodeling and alpine horns still sound through the streets, but when we visited, I didn’t hear any. Still, it’s a nice image to consider and somehow, completely believable.
NEW GLARUS, WI
97ZOK

96.7 The Eagle Welcomes Bret Michaels to Rivets Stadium, Sept 17th!

Fresh off of the Stadium Tour with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, and his band Poison...Bret Michaels is COMING TO ROCKFORD!. Saturday September 17th the party is at Rivet's Stadium. Bret Michaels Band along with special guests, 7th Heaven, and Tommy DeCarlo the voice of Boston!. Tickets on sale Monday, August...
ROCKFORD, IL
superhits935.com

Container yard will be in operation in Rochelle later this year

The City of Rochelle plans to help area companies soon since the Union Pacific Railroad Global III Intermodal facility went idle in July of 2019. Rochelle Economic Development Director Jason Anderson said that the officials hope to have a trans load container yard open by the end of the year on the city's railroad.
ROCHELLE, IL
The Journal Standard

The Journal Standard

768
Followers
213
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Freeport, IL from Freeport Journal-Standard.

 http://journalstandard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy