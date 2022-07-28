Looking for food at the Stephenson County Fair? Here are 16 vendors to check out

FREEPORT — The Stephenson County Fair kicked off Tuesday, signaling the unofficial wind-down of summer in the Stateline and an opportunity to enjoy some tasty fare from a host of vendors.

This year’s five-day event will feature more than 20 food vendors, according to the Stephenson County Fair website. They serve everything from BBQ chicken to brisket and everything in between.

Here’s a list of what's to eat at this year’s fair.

Junior's Place

The Junior's menu includes rib tips, Italian Beef, BBQ chicken, and lemonade.

Angels Food Stand

Offerings include slushies and authentic Mexican tacos, burritos, quesadillas, Mexican street corn, tamales, and more.

Restaurant La Jarocha

Restaurant La Jarocha is offering corn-in-a-cup, tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and tortas.

Second Act Sweets

Second Act Sweets features homemade concha bowls and Italian ice.

312 Beef & Sausage

A popular Freeport eatery known for hot dogs and sausages, 312 Beef & Sausage is featuring its signature cheese curds at this year's fair.

The Best Lemonade

The Best Lemonade's full menu of lemonade features a wide variety including original, lavender, strawberry, peach, blue raspberry and orange.

Pizza on Earth

Pizza on Earth sells whole pizzas, pizza by the slice, soft drinks, lemonade shakeups, Frappuccino, and cannolis.

Grandmas Goodies Concessions

Grandmas Goodies makes fresh to order Belgian waffle treats including the signature Strawberry Chocolate Waffle, Mud Pie, and Cow Pie. There's also the vendor's original Ice Cream Soda and Old Fashioned Lemonade.

Churros y Chocolate

Offering include churros filled with chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry. Churros y Chocolate also serves churro sundaes, warm churros with vanilla and chocolate, and ice cream topped with chocolate syrup

Scooters Concessions

Scooters serves fair favorites like cotton candy, popcorn, snow cones, caramel corn, caramel apples, candy apples lemonade shakeups and soft drinks.

Fat Belly's Bar-B-Que

Fat Belly's has extensive menu of pulled pork sandwiches, smoked rib tips, smoked ribs, smoked chicken wings, pulled pork nachos, beef brisket, and smoked pork tenderloin.

Whiskey Hotel Barbecue

Everything on the Whiskey Hotel's menu is wood-fired. Offerings include smoked barbecue, South Carolina pulled pork, Kansas City burnt ends, pork belly burnt ends, Texas hot links, and smoked Polish sausage.

Kids N Kream

Kids N Kream serves ice cream, shakes, sundaes, floats, chocolate0dipped cheesecake, chocolate-dipped strawberries, and strawberry cheesecake.

Taco Express Mobile

Taco Express features Tex Mex, corn on the cob, fresh fruit, salsa, popcorn and grilled favorites.

Haacks Concessions

Haacks' fare includes pizza, nachos, pretzels, funnel cakes, soft drinks, lemon shakeups, and nachos.

Concessions Unlimited

Concessions Unlimited also serves fair staples: corn dogs, hot dogs, sausage, burgers, fries, nachos, and soft drinks.

Other vendors include Baileyville Reformed Church, Hog House, Beef Corral, Parnell Foods, New Jerusalem Church, Nut Hut, and Billy Fickling Food Service.

The Stephenson County Fair is open July 26-30. The fairgrounds are at 2250 S Walnut Road, Freeport.

Jim Hagerty covers general news, schools and courts. Contact him at 815-987-1345 or jhagerty@rrstar.com. Twitter: @jimhagerty Facebook: /hagertyjim