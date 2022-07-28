Premier League Rivals Enter Race For Liverpool Target Who's Potential Alternative To Jude Bellingham

www.sportbible.com
Related
The Kid Who Was Ridiculed After Telling Cristiano Ronaldo His Dream Is Now Winning At Life, 8 Years On
Back in 2014, when he was just 12-years-old, a nervous Ryota Iwaoka was offered the opportunity to interview Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo in an intimate Q&A session. "Good afternoon, my name is Ryota," he said. "My dream is to be a football player and have the pleasure...
Arsenal To Offload 11 Players, Including Record Signing Nicolas Pepe, To Fund Transfer Plans
Arsenal are ready to offload 11 players this summer as Mikel Arteta prepares to strengthen his squad further. The Gunners are making real waves in the transfer window this time around. Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Marquinhos and Matt Turner have been brought in ahead of the club's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Friday.
Footage Of Manchester City Players Being Furious With Virgil Van Dijk After Mohamed Salah's Penalty Has Emerged
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk managed to rile up Manchester City players with his reaction to Mohamed Salah's penalty in the Community Shield. Check out the footage below. The Reds ran out 3-1 winners in the annual season opener at the King Power Stadium on Saturday and it was Salah's...
What Manchester United’s Pre-Season Told Us About Erik Ten Hag's Squad
Manchester United’s pre-season is officially over, and at the end of the week their Premier League campaign will have gotten underway. All in all, pre-season was a mixed experience results-wise for the Red Devils, yet for what it taught new manager Erik ten Hag it was invaluable. United flew...
RELATED PEOPLE
Predictions: How Will Chelsea Fare In 2022/23 Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup And Carabao Cup?
The 2022/23 Premier League season is nearly upon us and Chelsea will be looking to improve on their third placed finish last season under Thomas Tuchel. Chelsea were 19 points off the pace at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, finishing behind Manchester City and Liverpool, and ahead of the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United.
Erling Haaland Has Touched The Ball Just Eight Times During Man City vs Liverpool, Fans Not Impressed
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has touched the ball eight times during his side's Community Shield clash with Liverpool this evening. The 22-year-old joined City in a £51 million deal earlier this month and is expected to lead the line for Pep Guardiola's side. Haaland has been prolific for...
Team News: Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano (Pre-Season) — Cristiano Ronaldo Returns & Lisandro Martinez Debut
Manchester United return to Old Trafford on Sunday for their final pre-season fixture ahead of the new season and Erik ten Hag's side will have a major reshuffling following their loss against Atletico Madrid. The Reds were on the losing side for the first time under the new manager in...
"I Want To" - £29M Liverpool Star Breaks Silence On His Future
Liverpool star Roberto Firmino has spoken out about his future following relentless speculation he is being targeted by Juventus. Speaking to TNT Brasil (via Liverpool Echo) after the Red’s Community Shield triumph yesterday, Firmino asserted “I love this team, this city and the fans. I’m here. I want to stay of course.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gareth Bale's LAFC Teammate Ilie Sanchez Reveals The Former Real Madrid Star Only Wants To Speak Spanish
Gareth Bale goes out of his way to speak Spanish at his new club LAFC, according to his teammate Ilie Sanchez. Bale joined the MLS side on a free transfer last month after his previous contract at Real Madrid expired at the end of last season. The Wales international faced...
MLS・
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Wrong’ And ‘Disrespectful’ To Demand Manchester United Exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has been told that the way he demanded an exit from Manchester United this summer was ‘wrong’ and ‘disrespectful’. Ronaldo handed in a transfer request last month after being irked by the fact that United will be playing in the Europa League in the new season.
England’s Jess Carter Will Face Girlfriend Ann-Katrin Berger In The Euro 2022 Final
England face Germany in the Euro 2022 final on Sunday and there will be two players on opposite sides who know each other better than most. Chelsea teammates Jess Carter and Ann-Katrin Berger first met one another while playing for Birmingham City, before Carter joined the Blues in 2018. Berger...
The La Masia Talent Who 'Astonished' Lionel Messi Is Leaving For MLS, Aged 22
Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig is set to join MLS side LA Galaxy, despite being a favourite of club legend Lionel Messi. The 22-year-old was expected to be a major star at the Camp Nou and he made his debut back in 2018 as a teenager. Despite that, Puig never kicked...
MLS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Player Ratings: Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City (FA Community Shield)
Manchester City fell to a defeat in the Community Shield, despite a drastically improved second-half performance. City were slow to come out of the gates, conceding to a long-range effort from Trent Alexander-Arnold. Pep Guardiola’s men looked much better after the break, particularly when new signing Julián Álvarez was introduced...
Max Verstappen Aims Dig At Lewis Hamilton After Saying He ‘Prefers’ Rivalry With Charles Leclerc
Max Verstappen has aimed a sly dig at Lewis Hamilton after declaring that he is enjoying this season’s championship tussle with Charles Leclerc more than last year’s battle with the Brit. The two young stars of Formula One are going head to head as they battle to become...
Joe Hart Leaves Young Celtic Fan In Tears After Signing His Goalkeeper Glove In Emotional Scenes
Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart left a young supporter in floods of tears after signing his glove. Check out the footage below. Hart is a popular figure at Celtic Park and helped Ange Postecoglou's side to Scottish Championship glory in his debut campaign. The 35-year-old has a legion of fans and...
Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion | Premier League
The officials have been confirmed for Manchester United’s clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, 7 August in the Premier League at Old Trafford. Manchester United will be hoping for a positive start to their campaign after enjoying an admirable pre-season as they face Brighton & Hove Albion in what will be their first fixture in the 2022-23 Premier League season.
Lionel Messi Prevents Security From Dragging Away A Young Fan Desperate To Take A Selfie With The PSG Star
Lionel Messi prevented a young supporter from being taken away by security and stopped to take a selfie with the fan after PSG's Trophee des Champions win over Nantes. Watch the video below:. Messi continued his promising form ahead of the new Ligue 1 season with the opening goal as...
"Utter Rubbish" - Liverpool Legend Slams Bizarre Steven Gerrard Conspiracy
Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has slammed critics of his ex-teammate Steven Gerrard who claim he is using his job at Aston Villa as a stepping stone to managing Liverpool. The ex-Rangers boss joined Villa in November last year, and after a promising start he led his side to an underwhelming 14th placed finish.
Manchester United In Talks To Sign Former Spurs Midfielder Tom Huddlestone In Surprise Transfer
Manchester United are reportedly in talks to sign former Tottenham midfielder Tom Huddlestone in a surprise transfer. The Red Devils have been desperate to land a new deep-lying midfield player this summer but the saga with top target Frenkie de Jong has rumbled on and the chances of him joining now look increasingly slim.
It's Three Years Since Eric Cantona Left Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi Shocked With Acceptance Speech
Two years ago, the great Eric Cantona left viewers baffled after his acceptance speech about Gods, wars and crimes after collecting the UEFA President's Award. The Manchester United legend picked up his gong ahead of the Champions League group stage draw from UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin. The award recognised the...
UEFA・
SPORTbible
84K+
Followers
25K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0