Joss Labadie among Walsall’s injury absentees for Hartlepool opener

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Walsall boss Michael Flynn has a new-look squad at his disposal but also a lengthy injury list to contend with for the visit of Hartlepool.

Joss Labadie and Conor Wilkinson are long-term absentees with anterior cruciate ligament injuries, while Joe Riley, Jack Earing, Liam Gordon and Oisin McAtee are also sidelined.

New arrival Taylor Allen was taken off against Solihull Moors as a precaution and the midfielder could make the game.

Flynn brought in strike duo Danny Johnson and Timmy Abraham recently and they could lead the line at the Poundland Bescot Stadium.

Jamie Sterry and Marcus Carver look set to miss Paul Hartley’s first league game in charge of much-changed Hartlepool.

Full-back Sterry has barely played in pre-season as he struggles to overcome a groin problem, while striker Carver has a thigh injury.

Defender Rollin Menayese is on loan from the Saddlers and will not be allowed to play under the terms of his deal.

Euan Murray is fit after a hamstring issue and should start, while fellow summer signings Alex Lacey, Jake Hastie, Brody Paterson, Reghan Tumilty, Mouhamed Niang, Callum Cooke, Josh Umerah, Jack Hamilton and Mikael Ndjoli should be involved.

