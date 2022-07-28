Woman killed in three vehicle crash near Greenwood

www.klkntv.com
Related
klkntv.com
Crash near Fremont kills one, injures several others
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (KLKN) — The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a four-vehicle crash near Fremont that killed one woman and injured at least four others. Authorities say it happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday near Fremont on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River...
1011now.com
Woman dies after 2 vehicles on Saunders County highway crash into oncoming traffic
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman died after a Sunday afternoon crash involving four vehicles on Highway 77 that required several people to be extricated. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office said in a report Monday morning that several agencies responded to the highway crash at 1:36 p.m. between Highway 109 and the Platte River Bridge.
One dead, multiple injured after Sunday afternoon crash in Saunders County
Authorities say alcohol is not believed to be a factor and seatbelts were used. The investigation is ongoing and no names have been released yet.
1011now.com
SCSO: One dead, several hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One woman is dead and several other people were injured in a four-vehicle crash in northern Saunders County on Sunday afternoon. In a press release, the sheriff’s office says it happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River bridge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1011now.com
Firefighters battle house fire in Lincoln Friday
Meet Shogofa! She will be available when the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center opens 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Investigating seismic activity near Kansas and Nebraska line. Scientists with the Kansas Geological Survey are trying to figure out why there's been an increase in earthquakes near the Nebraska-Kansas border. Updated: 5 hours ago.
thebestmix1055.com
Woman dies following 4-vehicle crash
A woman has died as a result of injuries suffered in a four-vehicle accident at 1:36 Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 77 between Nebraska Highway 109 and the Platte River Bridge. Multiple people needed extrication from their vehicles and were taken to medical facilities. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Department said...
News Channel Nebraska
Two stolen vehicles recovered in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested for burglary and having a gun. The Lincoln Police Department were dispatched to 7600 Old Post Road for a reported burglary when an employee at Wellington Greens Homeowners Association saw one of their shop doors open on July 19. A red 2006 Chevy Silverado and multiple landscaping tools were reportedly missing, an estimated total loss of $16,800.
klkntv.com
Lincoln company faces $100,000 in damage after leaving keys in vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over $100,000 in damage was done to a Lincoln construction company’s equipment after keys were left in their vehicle, Lincoln Police say. On Sunday around 11:30 a.m., an employee of Bauer Underground and Construction reported damage to several pieces of equipment near 40th & Rokeby Road.
klkntv.com
Officer uses Taser on man found working on stolen vehicle, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An officer used a Taser to stop a man who ran away after he was found working on a stolen vehicle, Lincoln Police say. On Sunday around 6:00 p.m., officers spotted two stolen vehicles in a parking lot near 84th and Holdredge Streets. When officers...
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont man, Beemer woman sentenced for roles in break-in, theft at rural Pilger home
STANTON, Neb. – A Fremont man and a Beemer woman were sentenced for their roles in a Stanton County break-in last fall. 35-year-old Carl Epley of Fremont and 41-year-old Jennifer Oswald of Beemer pleaded guilty in June for the burglary and theft at a Pilger home. Both Epley and...
KETV.com
Omaha police identify victim who was critically injured in Monday shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was found critically injured at the scene of a shooting early Monday morning. Omaha police arrived at the scene near 60th and Spaulding streets shortly after 5 a.m. Shortly after that, officers closed 60th Street from Spaulding to Ruggles streets for the investigations. Police...
doniphanherald.com
'Beaten, burned ... and branded' — Two people held captive in Lincoln warehouse, police say
In an apparent act of retaliation for an alleged burglary, a Lincoln man and his co-defendant kidnapped and tortured a man and his female friend late Thursday night, holding them captive in a local warehouse for 12 hours, police alleged in gruesome court records filed Monday. A 26-year-old man told...
WOWT
Omaha fire caused by exhaust fan leaves nearly $30,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a fire on Burt Street Sunday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to a multi-family home near 50th and Burt Street at 3:17 p.m. Sunday. Fire crews saw fire showing from the third floor when they arrived. The fire...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Man arrested for throwing furniture, assaulting another man
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man in Lincoln was reportedly throwing chairs and tables in public before assaulting someone which led to his arrest, police said. The Lincoln Police Department said officers responded to area of 13th and P Street on July 30 around 1:40 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about a man throwing chairs and tables in the commons area. While responding, officers received information indicating the man was now assaulting another person.
iheart.com
Omaha Police identify woman shot Monday morning
(Omaha, NE) -- A woman shot in north Omaha Monday morning is identified. Omaha Police say around 5:00 Monday morning, officers were called to the area of 60th and Spaulding after several shots were fired at a home. Police say once on the scene, officers located 18 year old Lavon Thompson, who was inside the home when she was hit by gunfire. She was taken to Nebraska Medicine with non-life threatening injuries.
klkntv.com
Two held captive in Lincoln warehouse where they were ‘beaten, burned,’ police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was tortured and branded and one other person was sexually assaulted in a Lincoln warehouse, according to an arrest affidavit. A 26-year-old told Lincoln Police he was beaten, burned and branded with the word “Thief” after he was kidnapped by two men Thursday night, according to court records.
News Channel Nebraska
Search of Wymore home ends with arrest of forgery suspect
BEATRICE - Law officers have made an arrest in Wymore, as part of an investigation into forgery. Gage County Sheriff’s Deputies and Wymore Police served a search warrant on a Wymore home in the five-hundred block of E Street, after investigating a report of forged checks and unauthorized bank transactions.
WIBW
Two Iowa men arrested in stolen vehicle in Holton
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men are in custody following a traffic stop early Saturday morning in Holton. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies were alerted by Richardson Co., Nebraska authorities of a Ford Crown Victoria that was stolen from Dawson, Nebraska.
UPDATE: Omaha police identify victims in Sunday morning homicide
Omaha police are investigating an early morning homicide that took place on Sunday at 2225 Lake Street.
klin.com
Arrest Made After Disturbance Saturday At 13th & P
A disturbance sent Lincoln Police to 13th and P around 1:40 Saturday afternoon. Witnesses called about a man throwing tables and chairs in the commons area. Officers then received updated information that the suspect was assaulting another man in the area. Officers located and took 25 year old Jerry Laue...
Comments / 0