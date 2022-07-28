ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Woman killed in three vehicle crash near Greenwood

By Matt Chibe
klkntv.com
 4 days ago
www.klkntv.com

klkntv.com

Crash near Fremont kills one, injures several others

SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (KLKN) — The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a four-vehicle crash near Fremont that killed one woman and injured at least four others. Authorities say it happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday near Fremont on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River...
FREMONT, NE
1011now.com

SCSO: One dead, several hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One woman is dead and several other people were injured in a four-vehicle crash in northern Saunders County on Sunday afternoon. In a press release, the sheriff’s office says it happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River bridge.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Firefighters battle house fire in Lincoln Friday

Meet Shogofa! She will be available when the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center opens 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Investigating seismic activity near Kansas and Nebraska line. Scientists with the Kansas Geological Survey are trying to figure out why there's been an increase in earthquakes near the Nebraska-Kansas border. Updated: 5 hours ago.
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Woman dies following 4-vehicle crash

A woman has died as a result of injuries suffered in a four-vehicle accident at 1:36 Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 77 between Nebraska Highway 109 and the Platte River Bridge. Multiple people needed extrication from their vehicles and were taken to medical facilities. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Department said...
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two stolen vehicles recovered in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested for burglary and having a gun. The Lincoln Police Department were dispatched to 7600 Old Post Road for a reported burglary when an employee at Wellington Greens Homeowners Association saw one of their shop doors open on July 19. A red 2006 Chevy Silverado and multiple landscaping tools were reportedly missing, an estimated total loss of $16,800.
klkntv.com

Lincoln company faces $100,000 in damage after leaving keys in vehicle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over $100,000 in damage was done to a Lincoln construction company’s equipment after keys were left in their vehicle, Lincoln Police say. On Sunday around 11:30 a.m., an employee of Bauer Underground and Construction reported damage to several pieces of equipment near 40th & Rokeby Road.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police identify victim who was critically injured in Monday shooting

OMAHA, Neb. — One person was found critically injured at the scene of a shooting early Monday morning. Omaha police arrived at the scene near 60th and Spaulding streets shortly after 5 a.m. Shortly after that, officers closed 60th Street from Spaulding to Ruggles streets for the investigations. Police...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha fire caused by exhaust fan leaves nearly $30,000 in damage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a fire on Burt Street Sunday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to a multi-family home near 50th and Burt Street at 3:17 p.m. Sunday. Fire crews saw fire showing from the third floor when they arrived. The fire...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Man arrested for throwing furniture, assaulting another man

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man in Lincoln was reportedly throwing chairs and tables in public before assaulting someone which led to his arrest, police said. The Lincoln Police Department said officers responded to area of 13th and P Street on July 30 around 1:40 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about a man throwing chairs and tables in the commons area. While responding, officers received information indicating the man was now assaulting another person.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Omaha Police identify woman shot Monday morning

(Omaha, NE) -- A woman shot in north Omaha Monday morning is identified. Omaha Police say around 5:00 Monday morning, officers were called to the area of 60th and Spaulding after several shots were fired at a home. Police say once on the scene, officers located 18 year old Lavon Thompson, who was inside the home when she was hit by gunfire. She was taken to Nebraska Medicine with non-life threatening injuries.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Search of Wymore home ends with arrest of forgery suspect

BEATRICE - Law officers have made an arrest in Wymore, as part of an investigation into forgery. Gage County Sheriff’s Deputies and Wymore Police served a search warrant on a Wymore home in the five-hundred block of E Street, after investigating a report of forged checks and unauthorized bank transactions.
WYMORE, NE
WIBW

Two Iowa men arrested in stolen vehicle in Holton

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men are in custody following a traffic stop early Saturday morning in Holton. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies were alerted by Richardson Co., Nebraska authorities of a Ford Crown Victoria that was stolen from Dawson, Nebraska.
HOLTON, KS
klin.com

Arrest Made After Disturbance Saturday At 13th & P

A disturbance sent Lincoln Police to 13th and P around 1:40 Saturday afternoon. Witnesses called about a man throwing tables and chairs in the commons area. Officers then received updated information that the suspect was assaulting another man in the area. Officers located and took 25 year old Jerry Laue...
LINCOLN, NE

