Sheriff resumes affair; his wife files for divorce

veronews.com
Joe Burris
3d ago
Just something for everyone to remember, he lied.He is a public figure in a position of extreme responsiblity . The hospital shooting should be examined by the media and the correct questions should be asked. Why were 4 deputies standing around talking to a nurse at her station, instead of providing security in that emergency room corridor ?
Hawkeyelady13
3d ago
It’s interesting that people will attempt to hold a “Sheriff” accountable for his actions but no one will lean forward to hold a former President accountable for his.
Curious Georgette
2d ago
She will be so much better off without him. Im glad she’s divorcing him…he wasn’t going to stop the affair. He’ll regret it someday, they always do but it will be too late
