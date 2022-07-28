ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Now: Tracking Scattered Showers and Storms Tonight

By Steven Matregrano
 4 days ago

Good evening!

It’s a humid night with warm temperatures. We’re tracking some showers and storms too.

The main threat for severe weather does stay to our north over Massachusetts and northern New England, however a passing shower or strong storm is still possible across our area.

We need rain, but unfortunately, the coverage on tonight looks “scattered” with not every town getting wet . Still, we’ll take any rain that we can get.

A VERY DRY JULY 2022

We’ve seen a very dry month so far with not even a half inch of rain at the airport in Warwick, nearly 2″ below average. Medium range forecast next 1-2 weeks calls for temperatures running well above average with below normal rainfall

Moderate Drought Continues

The lack of rain is not helping to solve our current drought conditions. As of Thursday July 28th, we are now seeing SEVERE drought conditions for our area.

