Bitcoin Market Awaits US GDP After Biggest Single-Day Gain in 6 Weeks

www.coindesk.com
Related
CoinDesk
UK Crypto Investors Should Limit Holdings, Financial Regulator Says
Investment in crypto assets should be capped, with consumers warned that they could lose all their money, the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority said in a policy document published Monday. There will be a ban on offering bonuses to clients who refer friends, the financial-services regulator said as it prepares for...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Was the Metaverse All Just a Dream?
Prices: Bitcoin falls for fourth straight day as traditional markets struggle. Declining volatility in the cryptocurrency's price shows how far digital-asset markets have come since the nervy days of mid-June. (Wells Fargo's still a long-term believer, for what it's worth.) Insights: Meta's Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges that the metaverse could be...
CoinDesk
July Marks Strongest Month of Crypto Fund Inflows This Year: CoinShares
Crypto funds saw a fifth consecutive week of inflows, with net inflows of $81 million in the seven days ended July 29, according to a CoinShares report on Monday. July’s $474 million of inflows were the largest monthly amount this year and reversed June’s outflows of $481 million.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Trades Cautiously Even as Real Yield, Dollar Support Bullish Stance
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading tentatively even as intermarket factors favor an extension of July's double-digit gain. The largest cryptocurrency by market value was changing hands at $23,300 at press time, down 1.3% on a 24-hour basis, having failed to keep gains above $24,000 over the weekend. Futures tied to the S&P 500 nursed a 0.15% decline.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinDesk
Why DeFi Giants Aave, Curve May Want Their Own Stablecoins
There’s an old media saying that you need three examples to make a trend. Well, at least two prominent Ethereum-based platforms are designing new stablecoins – a situation that speaks to the importance of those assets and the innovation that competition drives within crypto. At the very least, it’s more than a fad.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Pelosi expected to visit Taiwan, Taiwanese and US officials say
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan as part of her tour of Asia, according to a senior Taiwanese government official and a US official, despite warnings from Biden administration officials, who are worried about China's response to such a high-profile visit.
China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’
Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Huobi Now Able to Operate in Australia
Seychelles-based crypto exchange Huobi is now able to offer trading services in Australia after successfully registering with the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC), according to a tweet from the company. Huobi also recently received a license to operate in New Zealand. Huobi has continued to expand its global...
CoinDesk
Why the Crypto Industry Must Now Come to Its Own Defense
To bring an end to the crypto winter and for the crypto sector, and America, to thrive for the long term, crypto must rise to the challenge posed by its fervent critics. These critics are actively working to undermine our viability. The market cap of the cryptocurrency sector has dropped...
Why Revlon Shares Jumped 90%; Here Are 83 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. LTRPB shares jumped 187.3% to close at $48.03 on Monday after gaining around 18% on Friday. Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX climbed 119.4% to settle at $11.85 on Monday after declining 74% on Friday. Ontrak, Inc. OTRK shares jumped 107.7% to close at $1.35 on Monday....
CoinDesk
Ethereum After the Merge: What Comes Next?
At the Ethereum Community Conference in Paris, the Ethereum blockchain’s co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, shared what he expects for Ethereum in a post-Merge era. Buterin closed the conference by sharing that after the Merge, Ethereum will only be about 55% complete. The Merge refers to when the current proof-of-work (PoW)...
Markets on edge as traders brace for Pelosi's possible Taiwan visit
Global markets fell on Tuesday as investors raised concerns about US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan that could severely escalate tensions with China.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: BTC Retreats From Weekend High of $24K, ETH Options Open Interest Surpasses BTC's on Deribit
Price Point: Bitcoin reached above $24,000 over the weekend but has dipped since. Levels reached this weekend were the highest since mid-June. Market Moves: Ether continues to be the hot topic among investors ahead of the Merge, with ETH open interest on the Deribit options exchange surpassing bitcoin's open interest for the first time.
BP earnings triple as energy firm profits from rising prices
LONDON (AP) — BP’s earnings tripled in the second quarter as the British energy giant profited from oil and natural gas prices that soared after Russia invaded Ukraine. London-based BP said Tuesday that underlying replacement cost profit, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, jumped to $8.45 billion from $2.80 billion in the same period a year earlier.
CoinDesk
Philosophically, It Doesn’t Matter Whether Cryptos Are Securities; Practically, It Does
I promised Twitter I would write about proof-of-stake and proof-of-work for this newsletter, but my computer (which kept restarting uncontrollably for a couple of days) and my immune system (which gave into a rhinovirus that deposited wet cement into my head) had other ideas. Since a proper proof-of-stake and proof-of-work...
CoinDesk
BofA Says Ethereum Needs Scalability Improvements to Hold Its Market Position
The Ethereum blockchain’s transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake (PoS) seems imminent, with an Ethereum Foundation member saying recently that the switch is provisionally expected in mid-September, Bank of America (BAC) said in a research report last week. The Merge, the first of five planned updates...
CoinDesk
Ether Flips Bitcoin in Options Market for the First Time
Ether (ETH), the native token of Ethereum's blockchain, has overtaken industry leader bitcoin (BTC) in the options market for the first time on record. As of writing, the cumulative dollar value of ether options contracts opens on dominant exchange Deribit was $5.7 billion, or 32% higher, than $4.3 billion locked in open bitcoin options trades. Deribit is the world's largest crypto-options exchange, accounting for more than 90% of the global total trading volume and open interest.
CoinDesk
Aave Passes Proposal for Yield-Generating Stablecoin GHO
An Aave community proposal to launch a native crypto-based stablecoin, GHO, was passed over the weekend with 99% votes in favor of the proposal, Aave's governance page shows. The proposal was intended to improve on the features of Aave's lending platform, as previously reported. Some 501,000 aave (AAVE) tokens were used to cast votes in support, with just 12 tokens in opposition. Address 0x5B3bFfC0bcF8D4cAEC873fDcF719F60725767c98 exerted the largest weight on votes, putting up 183,000 AAVE in support of the proposal.
One in five nightclubs closed in past three years, says trade body
One in five nightclubs in Britain has closed over the past three years after the sector was badly hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Government has been urged to intervene “before it’s too late”.The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has shared figures which suggest the pandemic and current economic pressures have taken a heavy toll on nightclubs across Britain.NTIA, a trade body representing businesses in the night-time economy, raised concerns about the latest CGA statistics, which state there are only 1,130 nightclubs left in England, Wales and Scotland.CGA, a data and research consultancy for the food and drinks market,...
Comments / 0