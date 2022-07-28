Troopers: 1 person killed in single-car crash in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY — One person died in a single-car crash in Chester County near Great Falls after midnight on Thursday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they responded to Washington Street near Sunset Avenue around 12:15 a.m.

The lone occupant of a 2015 Nissan sedan was pronounced dead at the scene after an apparent crash, according to SCHP.

Troopers said the driver was headed west on Washington Street when the car went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

No additional information on a cause of the crash was immediately released. Troopers said the Chester County Coroner’s Office would provide the victim’s identity when it became available.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

