Indiana State Fair 2022: Here's what you need to know about getting there, parking

Rev up your engines, because the Indiana State Fair is returning later this month.

This year’s theme is “Celebrating Indiana’s Automotive Excellence,” so expect to see “celebrity” cars like Scooby-Doo’s Mystery Machine, a Formula One simulator and a collection of classic, early-20th century automobiles rooted in Indiana.

If you plan on stopping by the State Fairgrounds, here is all you need to know about getting there, getting in and parking.

Where is the Indiana State Fair?

The fairgrounds are located at 1202 E. 38th St.

What are the Indiana State Fair dates and hours?

The fair is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. The State Fair hours vary day-to-day:

Wednesdays and Sundays: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Last entry for each day is at 8 p.m.

How much are Indiana State Fair tickets?

Tickets can be purchased online for a discounted rate of $10 through July 28. At the gate, general admission tickets are $14. Children 5 years old and younger can enter the fair for free.

Tickets are available online at indianastatefair.com/p/tickets.

How can I get to the fair?

IndyGo routes 4 and 39 will drop riders off steps away from the 38th Street entrance. The bus fare is $1.75 per ride, but those aged 18-and-under and 65-and-older are eligible for a discount, with proper ID.

If arriving at the fair in a taxi, Uber, Lyft or other rideshare service, fairgoers should be dropped off across from Gate 3. The drop-off address is 3700 Woodland Avenue.

Cyclists can save $1 on fair admission if they ride their bicycle to the fair. Free, secure bicycle racks are available off the Monon Trail, north of 38th Street.

How can I park at the State Fair?

Advance discount parking passes can be purchased for $8 plus convenience fees. Once the fair opens, passes can be bought online or at the gate for $10.

Available parking areas can be found at the Fairgrounds Infield, South Lot (38th Street) and Indiana School for the Deaf (42nd Street). Lots operate from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Accessible parking is located inside of Gate 1, the 38th Street entrance, in the southwest corner of the infield.

What can I bring to the fairgrounds?

Bags are permitted on the fairgrounds, but weapons, alcoholic beverages and glass items are prohibited. Any person licensed to carry a firearm must keep it in a locked, concealed compartment of their vehicle.

Service animals are permitted entry, but pets are not.

What are the midway hours?

Wednesdays and Sundays: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursdays: 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Mondays and Tuesdays: closed

Wristbands are not sold after 8:30 p.m. or accepted after 10 p.m.

How much is the midway?

Individual midway tickets are $1.50.

Wristbands may be purchased ahead-of-time for $25, granting access to unlimited rides, but only on Wednesdays, Fridays and the final day of the fair. At the gate, wristbands are $40.

Are there any new foods at the fair?

Of course. Among the new foods are Flamin’ Hot Cheetos walking tacos, pickle pizza and Mexican street corn in a cup.

IndyStar’s full State Fair food preview:Here are all the new foods to try at the Indiana State Fair in 2022

What does this year’s concert schedule look like?

All concerts at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are included in admission prices. Seating is first come, first served, and you may bring a lawn chair to enjoy the show. All shows are at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

July 29: Kansas

Kansas July 30: Jesse McCartney

Jesse McCartney July 31: We The Kingdom

We The Kingdom Aug. 3: Chaka Khan

Chaka Khan Aug. 4: Gone 2 Paradise, The Ultimate Jimmy Buffet Tribute

Gone 2 Paradise, The Ultimate Jimmy Buffet Tribute Aug. 5: Travis Tritt

Travis Tritt Aug. 6: The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band Aug. 7: Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Aug. 10: Trace Adkins

Trace Adkins Aug. 11: Too Fighters, a Foo Fighters tribute band

Too Fighters, a Foo Fighters tribute band Aug. 12: KC & The Sunshine Band

KC & The Sunshine Band Aug. 13: Latino-Fest featuring Patrulla81 and Sonora Tropicana

Latino-Fest featuring Patrulla81 and Sonora Tropicana Aug. 14: Zach Williams

Zach Williams Aug. 17: Happy Together Tour

Happy Together Tour Aug. 18: Small Town, a John Mellencamp tribute

Small Town, a John Mellencamp tribute Aug. 19: Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce Aug. 20: Vixen and Autograph

Vixen and Autograph Aug. 21 at 3:00 p.m.: Gospel Music Festival featuring Fred Hammond

For more information and updates throughout the fair, visit indianastatefair.com.