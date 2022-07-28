ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Final Two Ex-Minneapolis Officers Sentenced To Feds Surrounding George Floyd’s Death

By Kim SoMajor
thesource.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
thesource.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Houston, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Feds#Minneapolis Police#Violent Crime#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy