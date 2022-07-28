The Unending Trend of Quitting

The Great Resignation seemed to be a trend brought on by Covid, and like the virus, endures. Turning in a resignation notice in search of greener pastures isn’t temporary, Pew Research finding that the reasons most often given were low pay, no future advancement, and not feeling respected at work.

Andie Monet is a business optimization consultant who finds this trend of musical chairs in the office isn’t going away any time soon. It’s generational.

“It’s partly not just due to Covid, but partly due to the next generation of workforce as well,” Money tells KTRH News. It’s throwing corporate America for a loop. “I think it’s really hard for the bigger companies to pivot because a lot think any seemingly new trend is temporary.” The employees with a lot of experience are leaving and the new employees require a lot of training. It's a strain on resources. And then there’s the cost to corporate America of finding a new employee.

The Society for Human Resource Management finds the average cost of a new hire is $4,129.

photo: Getty Images