Americans Are Spending $10,000 More For Used Cars Than ‘Normal’

By Wyatt Goolsby
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 3 days ago

Americans looking to buy a used car are still suffering from sticker shock.

Car buying isn't getting cheaper anytime soon. A study by CoPilot, the car shopping app, finds consumers are paying an average of $10,046 more for used cars than they would under normal market conditions. An ongoing shortage of computer chips and high inflation are cited as the reasons why. However, Jerry Reynolds , host of the Car Pro Show , says there's another factor.

“Dealers have no choice. They’ve got to open the doors every day, and if they can’t get new cars, they’ve got to sell something,” Reynolds explained. “So, they’ve been in deep competition for used cars for a good while now, and that has really driven prices up.”

He doesn't expect the car shortage to get noticeably better until well into next year.

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

